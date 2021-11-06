A sweet new ice cream shop is arriving downtown next year, as Paducah couple, Susan and Stewart Lofton, will start a second business on Broadway.
The Lofton family plans to open “Forever Sweet Creamery” in April 2022 and serve up different ice cream flavors, waffle cones, other treats for customers to enjoy at 116 Broadway. It’s a familiar location for ice cream in Paducah, as the site is the former home of the Ice Cream Factory. The property changed hands in 2018 and later housed Confleur, which had ice cream and other menu items. Confleur closed after the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.
“It was (our daughter’s) first job — the Ice Cream Factory, and so she always had said that this is what she wanted. She wanted to open up an ice cream shop,” Susan Lofton told The Sun.
The couple’s daughter, Makenzie Lofton, runs their existing business, Forever Pampered, at 108 Broadway, and she will also manage at the new shop.
“We get customers daily asking about the Ice Cream Factory, and so we knew there was a need,” Susan Lofton said. “We knew that people really loved the atmosphere and loved the ice cream, and we want to definitely bring it back to life.”
In fact, she said many people — as word has gotten out — have already chimed in with suggestions for ice cream flavors, such as chocolate and butter pecan.
“We are very excited, and we’re excited as the public has given us so much support. ... They have really encouraged us, to let us know how successful it’s going to be,” she said.
“I mean, we get somebody in here at least daily telling us how much they appreciate us taking the plunge to do it and not leaving a vacant shop. That’s a big thing. As a business owner here at Forever Pampered, you want as many businesses down here as you can, because you get more shoppers.”
The Loftons have signed a lease for the ice cream shop, in order to rent it from the property owner Megan Davis. Renovations will take place to prepare it for opening. The renovations will include restrooms, Susan Lofton said.
“We want to keep it as close as we can to what Ms. Sue (Clark) had at the Ice Cream Factory. That is our plan,” she said. “Eventually, we will expand out toward other things.”
They want it to have sort of a retro ice cream shop-type feel, and they also plan for the business to be open year-round.
“We’ll have the ice cream. We’ll probably do some brownies, just pretty much everything that she had before — the banana splits. We want it to be the exact same feel as it was before,” she added.
The Sun also reached out to Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt about the new business opening on Broadway. Axt said they are “so happy” the Loftons are taking on a second business at Broadway, noting it’s bringing back a legacy of ice cream that’s unique to the location.
“As it relates to downtown communities and the development of business districts, more activity, more occupancy benefits everybody because it draws more people,” Axt said. “When you have active store fronts, people come and they will go get ice cream, and then they’ll walk by retail shops and they may visit or they may pop in to one of the art galleries, or go to a show.
“All of that works together as a community, and as a business ecosystem, to support the individual, but also to support all of the businesses together.”
Follow Kelly Farrell on Twitter, @KellyAFarrell1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.