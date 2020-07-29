Lt. Col. Matthew Crawford returned to Fort Campbell this month to take command of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, one of the more prestigious positions on post.
Crawford assumed command of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion in a change-of-command ceremony July 9. The battalion is a part of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell.
Crawford previously served at Fort Campbell from 2002 to 2011.
Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion consists of division staff that works for the commanding general, who is currently Maj. Gen. Brian E. Winski.
“Our purpose and role is to deploy the division in order to support the commanding general’s ability to command and control,” Crawford said. “The vehicles, the maintenance, the equipment — all those things that go into the division headquarters — that falls under the battalion.
“So, when the division headquarters deploys somewhere, we would be responsible for getting that equipment there, maintaining it and taking care of it.”
Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion deployed to Liberia in 2014 to assist with the ebola epidemic in west Africa as part of Joint Force Command-Operation United Assistance under then-Maj. Gen. Gary J. Volesky.
It helped to set up ebola treatment units and other medical facilities as well as establish infrastructure for access to those facilities.
Crawford has ties to western Kentucky. His wife, Nan, is a Princeton native. They both attended Western Kentucky University and they have two children: daughter Reagan, who is 13, and son Jack, who is 11.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “With my wife’s connections to Princeton and our previous experience here, it’s coming home.
“This was our No. 1 choice (to go to); this is exactly what we wanted to do. We feel very fortunate. My children were born here, and I got married while I was at the 101st, so it really is coming home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.