Keisha Moore began to worry when the shootings increased near Forest Hills, where she lived with her two children.
This week, Moore and her two children — 12-year-old Terrick and 9-year-old Kay’lynn — move into the 74th home built by Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity.
“It was not a place I felt was safe for my children,” said Moore, who teaches freshman science at Paducah Tilghman High School. “Now, we’re in a great neighborhood. We’re a walk away from my daughter’s school, and we’re just overly excited.
“We’re blessed at how everything has transformed.”
During a dedication service on Friday, Moore spoke to visiting sponsors and volunteers.
“On behalf of me and my family, we are overjoyed and thankful for everyone who’s had a part in Habitat,” Moore said. At that point, she began crying, and her voice cracked. “It means so much to us.”
Executive Director Brenda Langlois said the 1,120-square-foot, three-bedroom home is her longest build project yet.
“COVID slowed things down like it did with most nonprofits,” Langlois said. After an early 2020 groundbreaking, the foundation work couldn’t begin until April 2021. “(Normally), we average about one home a year, and we were lucky to finish our last one right when COVID hit.
“We’re always building a house and making plans for the next house. The family’s been patient and have been anxious to get moved in.”
Twenty-two% of families in Paducah live in poverty, according to 2021 Census data.
Under Habitat, families pay an interest-free mortgage. But getting to that point “takes a community,” Langlois said.
“The families stay here, the homeowner pays taxes, and it helps build the community,” she told The Sun. “You toss a rock in the water, and what happens? The ripples go out.
“This dedication service is also a time to say thank you to the sponsors, volunteers and everyone who’s donated their labor, time and materials.”
Langlois said she hopes Paducah-McCracken Habitat can start growing again. Future events are in the works, and the 501c3 is always looking for sponsors.
But right now, she said anyone can donate through the 2022 Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities until Aug. 2022. The Habitat endowment can receive matching funds if donated through the Community Foundation of West Kentucky site at CFWestKY.org.
Checks are also payable to Paducah-McCracken Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 7343, Paducah, KY 42002. More information is at PaducahHabitat.org.
