The preservation of history is an important matter for any community to maintain as complete a history as possible, to be able to remember events as they happened and understand how an area’s businesses, residential areas and people developed and learning the stories they all can tell.
The Paducah Historical Preservation Group is a newly-formed organization that seeks to preserve African-American history in western Kentucky. In a letter to potential supporters, PHPG facilitator Winston Drain details the mission of the organization.
“Our purpose is to identify historically significant locations and have them recognized as historical preservation sites that are documented on the state or national registries,” he states. “Historical markers will be placed at each site.”
Drain said the group originated from a grassroots organization of the Paducah Tilghman Class of 1972 called “Back to Our Roots.”
“We are pleased to announce that the first event will be a partnership with the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation,” Drain’s letter states. “BTOR will present an exciting unveiling of the historical marker for the old Lincoln High School site during the 8th of August Emancipation Celebration in 2023.”
The site of the former high school is along Eighth Street between Ohio and Tennessee streets. There is a proposal to build a community center on the site, which was purchased by the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation. That foundation is led by J.W. Cleary, president of Paducah-McCracken County NAACP.
The historical marker at the Lincoln High School site would be the first accomplishment of the new Paducah Historical Preservation Group, with more achievements to come.
“We are supporting this unveiling by planning an educational program of historical preservation immediately after an unveiling,” said Javanta Dawson, a member of the Paducah Historical Preservation Group.
“We have a vision to have a big tent out there and some speakers. We plan on video-taping some of our older historians and putting a presentation together to inspire our younger people to get involved with historic preservation.”
Dawson told The Sun that the PHPG “has turned into a movement” with growing interest in more detailed history of Paducah and the Jackson Purchase region, saying the group’s Facebook page has been active for a number of weeks.
“We’ve been running a lot of pictures on there,” she said. “A lot of the people that we’ve been highlighting are people, who are 50 on up, knew and have an actual visual memory of those individuals. We’ve been learning some things along the way, too — what’s been going on in the ‘40s and ‘50s.
“Our goal for the historical preservation group is to identify these historical sites and individuals, protect it and, somehow, celebrate it.”
The Paducah Historical Preservation Group was set up in November, and interest from people of all ages is growing.
“Everybody’s kind of opening up the dusty crates and pulling out pictures,” Dawson said. “We are working parallel with what the city is trying to do. The city has contracted with Monica Rhodes’ historical group.”
Rhodes earned the Adele Chatfield-Taylor Rome Prize in historic preservation in June from the American Academy in Rome. The prize supports innovative and cross-disciplinary work in the arts and humanities.
Rhodes has helped to raise more than $150 million throughout her career, directed preservation activities in 46 states and completed projects in more than 100 national parks. She is one of a select few academically-trained African-American preservationists and was chosen for the prize out of almost 1,000 applicants.
Rhodes is currently a Loeb Fellow at Harvard University, working to expand the field of preservation to new audiences.
“The city has contracted with her to see what she can do with the Oscar Cross house, the Hotel Metropolitan and the Columbia Theatre,” Dawson said. “We’ve made contact with the city, and we’ve made contact with Monica Rhodes, also.
“She’s going to collaborate with the stakeholders of Paducah and the community. So, we’d like to be at the table when they come up with other ideas.”
The Paducah Historical Preservation Group meets every Monday through Zoom.
“Everybody who is with our group is, of course, from Paducah, but the majority of us do not live in Paducah,” Dawson said. “We’re actually covering three time zones when we have our Zoom meetings. It’s just been very interesting.
“We love Paducah, and we want to see the history of our African-Americans preserved and not forgotten. It’s interesting that when you don’t live in Paducah and you come home, we can really see what’s not there … and when you talk to Generation X or Z, they have no clue.”
PHPG member Phillipa Glore is coordinating the historical marker for the Lincoln High School site.
Dawson said people can join the PHPG by going to its page on Facebook and putting in a request, adding that the group will send out invitations to members of Lincoln High School’s last graduating class, the Class of 1965, to join and be a part of the historical marker’s unveiling.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.