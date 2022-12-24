The preservation of history is an important matter for any community to maintain as complete a history as possible, to be able to remember events as they happened and understand how an area’s businesses, residential areas and people developed and learning the stories they all can tell.

The Paducah Historical Preservation Group is a newly-formed organization that seeks to preserve African-American history in western Kentucky. In a letter to potential supporters, PHPG facilitator Winston Drain details the mission of the organization.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In