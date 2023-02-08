Faced with the probability of being closed, the Forthman Foods grocery store in West Paducah near Kevil has been under new ownership since Dec. 12.
Its name has changed, but it will still serve customers from western McCracken County, Ballard County and other communities in the area.
Forthman Foods is now 3 Rivers Grocery Market, still at the location at 9400 Old Highway 60 just east of Kevil, but the new ownership wants to make it into a community fixture.
Rodney Hill and Billy Ingram are the new owners and operators of the store. Ingram is an entrepreneur living in Puerto Rico who has had several businesses in Kentucky, and Hill is the pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in LaCenter.
“The store was closing,” Hill said. “Forthman Foods was closing, and he had Oct. 31 as his last day. We found out in October that this was closing.”
Hill and Ingram are working to put a grocery store in Wickliffe that will also be called 3 Rivers Grocery Market. Complications in the process forced its opening to be delayed, but they hope to have it open soon.
“We had some logistic issues on the supplier’s side, and they separated with their engineer and didn’t tell us,” Hill said.
“We didn’t find out until a month, month-and-a-half later,” Ingram said.
Hill said they had the plans in place and had a ground-breaking ceremony in October when they found out about the problems.
“At the time of that going down, we found out (Forthman) was about to close, and we already know how hard it is to get it re-opened because of Wickliffe,” he said. “So, we jumped on this one, stopped it from closing, asked (employees) to stick around.”
“We were able to retain all of the employees,” Ingram said. “So, nobody lost their jobs, lost time — lost anything. It was a clean switch-over.”
Hill said that while the store will contain groceries for the community’s needs, the store’s deli serves up lunches for people who work in the area.
“They do full meals; they’re known for their chicken,” he said. “They also do Taco Tuesdays. They have a different meal each day, so people can come out here and get a full lunch or dinner.”
“That includes hamburgers, pizza, hot dogs, corn dogs, chicken fingers — whatever is requested,” Ingram said.
“With the people around here, the deli is huge,” Hill added. “We have ING here, we have TVA guys, we have several different plants right around here, and they come in here, depending on their shifts.”
Hill said that he has been in the area for 13 years.
“My background is: I was a retail guy for many, many years prior to being in the ministry,” he said. “I had done my own businesses as I was in the ministry in North Carolina. Since I’ve been here, I just worked at the church.
“Actually, my very first job was at a grocery store. I started in high school, worked my way through college at the commissary at Barksdale Air Force Base (La.), bagging groceries on the weekends. And, my first professional job was with the company I worked with as a teenager.”
Ingram worked for Roses and Food Lion when he was younger, but his background is in civil engineering.
“So, engineering and construction became my bailiwick of everything to start corporations,” he said. “I’ve been an entrepreneur since I graduated college, almost 30 years now.
“The grocery business became a need, as I wanted to control food traceability, food sources. Most of my background also deals with aquaponics and hydroponics — growing food — so, traceability really became the essential part of wanting to be a grocery store owner.”
Ingram was brought into western Kentucky by Hill and the Ballard Economic Development Board. Hill’s best friend from college, Felix Fields, met Ingram in Puerto Rico five years ago, and he told Hill about the work he was doing.
“So, (Hill) calls me up one day and says, ‘Hey, I’ve got something you need to come look at,’ ” Ingram said. “I said, ‘What is it this time?’ He said, ‘I think you’re going to like it.’ ”
Ingram and Hill spoke with Ballard Judge-Executive Todd Cooper and others about their wish to open a store in Wickliffe, then found out about Forthman Foods possibly closing.
“I’m on the economic development board and I’m on the Ballard chamber, so I told him, ‘You need to come down here,’ ” Hill said. “I said, ‘Man, there’s too much to do, and there isn’t anybody doing this.’ ”
Hill said that opening the store in West Kentucky and another in Wickliffe is about more than business.
“For us, it more of feeding the need of the people and keeping the community strong,” he said. “That’s the backbone of anywhere you go. Nothing is going to start on its own; we want to start it and keep growing a movement — not for us, but for the people, the people that we affect.
“I feel like we’ve gotten away from morals — ‘Reach one, teach one.’ We’ve gotten away from ‘Hand up instead of handout.’ I believe that in what we are doing, we will inspire other young people — more young people who look like us, also — to want to do something to make change and inspire change.”
Ingram said having a local grocery store can affect other business, housing, industry and employment recruiting.
“In this area of West Paducah, neighborhoods are increasing and Paducah is coming this way,” Hill said. “Even though this store is one block removed from U.S. 60, this used to be a very busy area. Well, it’s coming again soon, so we’re trying to get it in place. We’re going to make this the community is going to be proud of.”
3 Rivers Grocery Market is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit 3riversgrocerymarket.com.
