Food trucks will soon have another place to serve up different cuisines in McCracken County, as a food truck park is being established on the west side of Paducah.
The lot, complete with a new sign, is located at the corner of Hinkleville and Olivet Church roads, right next to the BB&T bank and near the Chik-fil-A restaurant. Bart Rudolph, who owns it with his wife, Tammy, said he got the idea for the food truck park after he visited Austin, Texas, several years ago.
“This parcel of land there had been for sale for a long time, and it was just a perfect location to put one,” Rudolph told The Sun.
“So, anyway, we’d just thought we’d give it a spin and see what happened. I know everybody’s into food trucks now, so I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me as an investor, but also for the community and the food trucks to have a place to go, where they wouldn’t have to worry about utilities and that type of thing.”
The food truck park is currently in the construction phase, but Rudolph expects it to be completed within about two weeks. He looks to be open by the third week of May and for it to be open every day of the week. It can have five food trucks on the site.
“I’ve got two longer-term (trucks) right now that want to be there long-term, and I’m keeping three open — that will be on a rotation with trucks coming in and out,” he said. “The longer-term ones are Nanny Jo’s and The Farm restaurant.”
Rudolph said the food truck park’s website — once it goes live — will be a place for both customers and food truck businesses to visit.
It will have a calendar to see what food trucks will be there on what days — patrons can also look at the menus and check the hours. Food truck businesses will also be able to see what days are available to rent, book the days and pay online.
“I would encourage everyone to use the website to be able to see what their hours are going to be because you may have one truck that’s going to be there a certain set of hours, and another truck would be another set of hours, or they might decide to pull out one day,” Rudolph said.
Rudolph said he is excited about the project, and he would like to have a “good offering” of different kinds of food. He noted they are trying to keep the cost economical, so the food trucks can make money. An island is being left in the middle of the lot, where an area will be made for people to sit, and he plans to put asphalt down on a section of it for parking.
“The trucks will be on the perimeter of the lot,” he said.
“They will be down the BB&T side and then two across the front, and then essentially, all the rest of it will be parking and a way to actually exit, come in and make the circle, and go out.”
Updates for the food truck park and website will be posted on its Facebook page, @FoodTruckParkPaducah. People can call 270-210-9802 for more information.
