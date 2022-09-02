Paducah Wall to Wall will unveil a newly completed 10-panel floodwall mural today at 3 p.m. The mural is behind Locomotive 1518 on the corner of Water Street and Kentucky Avenue.

With the completion of these last 10 panels, Paducah Wall to Wall’s floodwall mural project, which began in 1996, will now fully span three downtown blocks on Water Street between Jefferson Street and Clark Street.

