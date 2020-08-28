Paducah’s newest fire truck will be commissioned in a traditional “wetdown” and housing ceremony Monday afternoon.
The Paducah Fire Department invited the public to drive by Station 5, at 1714 Broadway St. for the ceremony at 4 p.m. Monday.
City Public Information Officer Pam Spencer said the ceremony, which involved firefighters spraying down a truck and pushing it into the station, has been a staple of fire departments since the late 1800s.
The department recently completed training and put its new platform truck, named Tower 6, into service.
The $1.2 million vehicle is the city’s newest aerial truck since 2009, and replaces a 1994 model that has now been retired from the fleet and is expected to be auctioned off.
