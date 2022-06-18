The McCracken County Fair has been rescheduled, citing upcoming heat as the reason.
On June 16, the McCracken County Fair announced on its Facebook page that it had made the decision to postpone the fair until July 5-9, noting the several excessive heat warnings that are expected during the original dates.
“Normally this time of year, the temperature is in the 80s, maybe the high 80s,” McCracken County Fair Chairwoman Denice Cicardo said.
“Next week, it’s predicted to be in the hundreds all week. Not only does that do wear and tear on machinery and workers, the seats are so hot, nobody wants to use them. And even riding the rides, you’re not getting enough of a breeze to cool you.”
Previously, the fair was originally set to be held June 21-25, with many events and rides available to the public at the event made to raise money for 22 local children’s charities.
All events at the fair will also be rescheduled to their appropriate day of the week with Tuesday night still being family night with costumed characters, “touch a truck” and more, Wednesday being the Western Horse Show, Friday with the Demolition Derby and Saturday with the Enduro derby.
The wiener dog races, previously on Wednesday, have been canceled, though the talent show is still planned for Wednesday evening.
The rodeo still kicked off Friday night as originally planned and continues tonight at 7:30 p.m. Gate price is $17 per person.
Visit mccrackencountyfair.com or its Facebook page for more information on the rescheduling, opening times, parking, general rules and other details.
