The new year has finally arrived and newly elected officials must now assume their roles on the Mayfield City Council and Graves County Schools Board of Education following their wins in November’s general election.
Beginning Jan. 11, incoming city council member Lauren Carr, and returning council member Johnny Jackson will take their seats on Mayfield’s City Council. Both took the oath of office in December.
Carr and Jackson have similar goals in that they wish to save the city money, but with different methods in mind.
“Now, I guess the real work begins,” Carr said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what all we can do at the council for the community. One of the big things that I wanted to work on is grant opportunities to bring in some more money for the city.”
Carr is the project coordinator for Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy/Prevention (ASAP) and has experience writing “tedious and time-consuming” grant applications. She wants to bring that experience to the city council table and help serve the community.
She added that she was excited and grateful for the opportunity to serve Mayfield’s communities.
The local ASAP was recently granted a five-year stipend of $125,000, totaling $625,000, after their application was accepted.
Jackson had served the city for approximately 16 years and is also looking to save the city money. However, whereas Carr wishes to focus on securing grants, Jackson wants to tackle overspending.
After several years and numerous requests from residents, he decided to run for city council again because they felt the council had been “wastefully” spending taxpayer money.
While he is “looking forward to working with other council members,” Jackson hopes that together they can find a way to cut back on spending rather than raising taxes.
“I could hope I can get some more of the council members to see the way I do about it. Let’s get these taxes down, and we may not reduce the taxes, but let’s stop wasteful spending and leave them (taxes) where they’re at,” he said.
In the past, Jackson served on several boards while on the council, including Needline, Airport, Mayfield Electric and Water, and Housing Authority. Neither he nor Carr knew which boards they would serve.
In the November election, they defeated councilmen Phil Myers and Nate Cox, who attended their last meeting on Dec. 14.
City council is not the only one getting a fresh face. In the November election, Graves County Board of Education saw its chair and longtime member Jim Wurth defeated by Joni Goodman.
Goodman said she was “honored and humbled” to represent the community after being encouraged to run, but for her, it was about “answering God’s call.”
“It’s not about me, it’s about being that voice for everyone in the community,” she said.
Goodman will be sworn in on Jan. 7, along with re-elected members Kenneth House and Ronnie Holmes. After that, Superintendent Matthew Madding said the newly formed board will vote on a new chair, vice chair, secretary and attorney.
Wurth, who had served on the board for 13 years, was voted chair in January 2020. He attended his final public meeting in that role on Dec. 17.
