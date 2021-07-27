New Etcetera exhibit highlights Tilghman grad's art

The ecstatic, psychedelic art of Paducah native Jenna Price is the focus of the newest exhibit on display at Etcetera Coffeehouse.
Mounted last week in the 6th Street coffeehouse at the heart of Lower Town, Price’s exhibition is a general overview of her work. The recent Paducah Tilghman High School graduate has put together a collection of 16 paintings that will remain on display through the end of August.
Price will be attending Columbia University in New York later this year. Though she won’t declare a major until her sophomore year, she hopes to focus on religion and art — two subjects vital to her work.
Her paintings deal mostly with spirituality and its influence on life, love, growth, consciousness and identity. Major influences on her work include “Be Here Now” author and spiritualist Ram Dass and major graffiti and street artists.
Etcetera co-owner and local artist Toney Little has described Price’s work as being “beyond her years,” calling it “bright, colorful, creative and impactful.”
The artist strives to put something highly personal into her pieces while having them remain accessible.
“I want them to be able to recognize parts of their life something that seems familiar but also like from a completely different world,” Price said. “I really like surreal imagery … something where you put in realistic elements but put in something that could not exist in like a different dimension. I like thinking about reality and our different perceptions of it and how those shape our lives.”
Price uses her art to process important things in her life and pours her feelings onto the canvas.
“I mostly just paint how I’m feeling in that moment,” Price added. “Usually if I have a specific question or something that I’ve been thinking about a lot and considering and can’t seem to answer, I paint. You can tell, when you look at the paintings, how I was feeling in each moment.”
Etcetera Coffeehouse is located at 320 North 6th St. It’s open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
