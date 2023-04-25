After months of training, field demonstrations and operational drills, workers at EM’s Paducah Site have demonstrated the safe and compliant operation of new equipment to compact components — each roughly the size of a 15-passenger van — as part of upcoming deactivation work for a massive uranium-enrichment process building slated for demolition.

Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership (FRNP), the Paducah Site deactivation and remediation contractor, led the efforts during a recent contractor readiness review of the new equipment and its processes.

