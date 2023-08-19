MARSHALL COUNTY — Empowering young girls is the goal behind a new program coming to a western Kentucky school district. Marshall County Schools will receive $450,000 in a Stronger Connections Grant from the state that will help fund the program “Live Big Community.”
The funding will also go to other student and community connections, such as more counselor positions, mental health resources and overall wellness programs. The program is meant to help girls tackle challenges they may face in adolescence, such as body image, eating disorders and confidence. Live Big Community focuses on adolescent girls and the unique challenges they face.
“Whether girls are natural leaders or maybe they don’t have the self-confidence — they’re all having the same issue,” Instructional Supervisor Jackie Reid said.
Live Big’s website highlights them. And statistics like 1 in 5 girls experienced sexual violence in 2021, are why district leaders like Reid are bringing in Marshall.
“If we can get them to talk about those things, give them strategies, tools on how to enhance their leadership skills or their self-confidence, then overall that’s going to be so important for their social health and wellbeing,” Reid said.
After a two-day trial last spring, Reid said she’s excited for what’s to come.
“The girls did things from having small group discussions to they did some reflection where they went outside and did some yoga and some mindfulness strategies,” she said.
Reid expects short-term and long-term benefits for students.
“If I had had this course or this program, just to kind of tell me — maybe there would have been times that ‘Yeah, I would have gone out for that job interview,’ ” Reid said.
The school district is still working on a few minor details with the program, such as how sign-ups will work, which age groups will be a part of it, and in what schools they will work. It also might open up to boys.
Training begins for the program next week. The CEO of Live Big will host it.
