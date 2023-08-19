Live Big

MARSHALL COUNTY — Empowering young girls is the goal behind a new program coming to a western Kentucky school district. Marshall County Schools will receive $450,000 in a Stronger Connections Grant from the state that will help fund the program “Live Big Community.”

The funding will also go to other student and community connections, such as more counselor positions, mental health resources and overall wellness programs. The program is meant to help girls tackle challenges they may face in adolescence, such as body image, eating disorders and confidence. Live Big Community focuses on adolescent girls and the unique challenges they face.

