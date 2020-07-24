Following the resignation of a longtime directing attorney recently appointed to a judgeship, the local public defender’s office needed a new head.
They found a replacement for Chris McNeill, now serving on the Kentucky Court of Appeals, in 36-year-old Tyler Brown.
Brown has spent five of his seven years in criminal defense in Paducah, having worked for previously for the office in Somerset.
Born in Paintsville, Brown studied law at Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia, and before his job in Somerset, landed an internship with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.
“I’ve always been geared toward writing and research,” Brown said in an interview Thursday.
“I kind of knew in school I wanted to pursue being an attorney.”
His specific goals didn’t take shape until his internship gave him practice in the criminal law field, specifically handling appeals.
“I’d probably be happy reading, researching all day,” said Brown, but he couldn’t ignore the opportunity for the hands-on job doing defense work.
“I find that rewarding, to push your boundaries, to know what you can do rather than just stay in your comfort zone.”
Brown sees himself as a successor to McNeill, whom he said always impressed him with his advocacy, not only for his clients but for the department and particularly the Paducah office.
“One of the main things that you take away from Chris … he was an excellent supervisor, always positive, always encouraging, but also a great ambassador,” Brown said.
Just a few days on the job in his new position, Brown already feels the stress of managing legal affairs during a pandemic, especially in a profession that has relied heavily on face-to-face interaction both inside and outside the courtroom.
“It’s a slower process. It’s less personal. It just takes more time,” he said of dealing with the state Supreme Court’s orders limiting in-person hearings and meetings during the COVID-19 crisis.
“A lot of that face to face personal touch interaction … really helped resolve cases, helped communicate effectively with clients,” Brown said.
But he said he’s seen a silver lining in the adoption of technologies that can alleviate some roadblocks to efficiency and time management.
“We’ve seen all the different ways we can reach out to clients and they can communicate with us,” he said, specifically referencing the use of videoconferencing.
“Hopefully, we can use some of those things going forward even when (the pandemic) is gone.”
Whatever technical improvements and streamlined process he can bring to the office, Brown said the mission of the office remains the same.
“For everybody accused, you want to have that defense attorney vigorously and zealously uphold your rights … to preserve our clients’ rights at all costs” he said.
Brown said he expects to continue pushing for ideas like bail reform that won’t disadvantage the poor.
“For indigent clients, $1,000 cash may be the equivalent of $100,000 or a million dollars.”
And pandemic or no, Brown said he’s dedicated to fostering an efficient environment that takes as much stress as possible off of often-overworked attorneys and yet provides the maximum services for clients who can’t afford high-priced representation.
Brown said he’s eagerly anticipating the day restrictions lift and life for both clients and attorneys can return to some semblance of normal.
“We look forward to having that human touch again.”
