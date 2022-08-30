The massive steel truss for a new U.S. 60 bridge over the Cumberland River at Smithland will be floated into position on four jumbo barges under a plan developed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Jim Smith Contracting, American Bridge, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The cabinet has set a tentative schedule of mid-September for the operation, with everything being subject to weather and river conditions.

