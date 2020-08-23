Dr. Joseph Ashburn is excited about Baptist Health Paducah’s new advances in stroke care, thanks to a CT perfusion scanner near its Emergency Room, where patients can get even faster treatment.
“There are multiple technologies now that we can utilize to break up the clot that’s causing the stroke — medications, catheter-based technology using wires and so forth,” said Ashburn, Baptist Health Paducah neurologist and stroke services director.
“The problem is, who needs that IV medication? Who needs the catheter-based technology? Who needs nothing? Who are you going to hurt if you use those medications? The answers all lie behind a CT scan.”
Ashburn explained that “time saved is brain saved,” noting that 2 million brain cells die every minute someone waits while having a stroke. Before now, patients were taken to the ER, seen by a physician, taken through a hallway to a CT room for scans and brought back for treatment and medication.
The CT perfusion scanner near the ER is now the first stop, so the process is streamlined to take less time. It’s also in a room equipped to examine patients, take vital signs, get scans and administer clot-busting medication.
Ashburn said a perfusion scan can show what parts of the brain have died from the stroke’s effect on its blood flow, and what’s only “stunned” or salvageable. It can basically tell him who would benefit from treatment and who wouldn’t.
“And it doesn’t rely on time, so it doesn’t say, ‘Well, it’s been eight hours, that’s too long’ or ‘It’s been three hours. That’s in the right time,’ ” he said.
“You can take it and you can find that some people, 10 minutes after they’ve had their stroke, there’s nothing you can do and, vice versa, there’s people who have had their stroke 18 hours ago and yet there’s still things we can do.”
Meanwhile, if a patient’s clot can be reached with a wire, then the scan can also help the physician determine whether to transfer patients to a hospital in a larger city for catheter-based intervention.
“It’s going to allow us to identify those patients who may be eligible for an intervention, get them transferred quicker and then be able to keep patients here — who are not eligible — closer to their families, which ultimately improves their care and outcome,” added Chapman Offutt, RN and neuroscience coordinator at Baptist Health Paducah.
Ashburn described it all as a “game-changer.”
The hospital became the region’s first certified primary stroke center in 2010, and its program was recognized this month for meeting national guidelines for stroke care with The Get With the Guidelines’ Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, as outlined by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
It also received the associations’ ”Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite: for meeting stroke quality measures that reduce time between the arrival and treatment with the clot-busting medication, tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA.
“I mean, we want to become the referral center for all the EMS’s around, so that when people are picked up they can say, ‘This looks like a stroke. Baptist Health is not only a (Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite) stroke center, but they also have brand new perfusion technology. Let’s go there,’ ” Ashburn said.
“’Our patient’s going to get quick care. They’re going to get efficient care. They’re going to get state-of-the-art care.’ ”
