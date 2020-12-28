Western Kentucky residents now have an additional location to receive rapid testing for the novel COVID-19 coronavirus. The Lakes COVID-19 Testing Center, located at 75 Oak Plaza Drive in Calvert City, is now open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. The center is behind the FiveStar Food Mart at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 62 and I-69 in the former Heritage Bank building.
Appointments can be made online. Drive-up appointments are also accepted.
“With rapidly rising COVID-19 numbers, we saw the need for convenient testing for the public. Some people were having to wait several days to receive a COVID-19 test, and that’s too much of a risk to the community in the current pandemic state we are in. Accessible and timely testing is vital to protect the community by reducing transmission of the virus. As vaccinations roll out, laboratories are telling us that the need for testing will continue in order to see the effectiveness of the vaccine,” said testing center manager Steve Milam.
Appointments can be made online at https://covidquick.as.me or by calling 270-883-3177.
After registering for the test, the test will be administered in the vehicle. “Our process doesn’t require anyone to exit their vehicles. One of our testing professionals will come to you, conduct a quick and pain free nasal swab, and you’ll have results in about 20 minutes — before you leave our facility. Our goal has been to make this as easy as possible,” said Milam.
The center can accommodate over 700 tests per day and accepts cash or credit card for payment. Patients will be provided a receipt and test results to submit to their insurance carrier for reimbursement if it is offered by the carrier.
Details about other testing locations and other information for Kentucky residents regarding the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
