School districts are thinking about game plans as new COVID-19 variants emerge nationwide.
While attendance numbers remain steady at schools, leaders said the health of their students and staff is at the forefront of their minds.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
School districts are thinking about game plans as new COVID-19 variants emerge nationwide.
While attendance numbers remain steady at schools, leaders said the health of their students and staff is at the forefront of their minds.
It’s been about three weeks since the start of school, and fourth graders at Reidland Elementary are engaged and learning.
That’s what McCracken County Superintendent Josh Hunt wants for the kids in his district.
He hopes students and stuff continue to stay healthy in safe learning environments.
“To our staff and to our students, ‘Hey, if you’re not feeling well, and we’re having a flare up like we’re going through right now, then you take those precautions and you stay home,’ ” Hunt said Monday.
He said the game plan for his district isn’t concrete.
The school district takes attendance into account and Hunt has been communicating with school principals about sick staff members.
Hunt said attendance rates at the district are about 95% to 96%.
He’s most concerned about how to create the best learning environment for everyone in his district.
“At what point does staff absences, and what point does student absence levels, and what we’re doing to protect students, at what point does it start to affect learning?” asked Hunt. “You know what I mean? Does it take away from the experience? Is it a better experience to go to a hybrid model or a virtual model?”
In southern Illinois, Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford is in a similar boat.
The school hasn’t seen anything out of the norm for absences.
“We’re just staying the trajectory, because there hasn’t really been any impact, at least in our county, that we’re seeing yet to that point,” Stafford said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recently emerged COVID-19 variant EG.5 makes up the largest proportion of COVID-19 infections in the U.S.
Stafford said the school doesn’t have any authority to require masking or testing. He said in Illinois, only the Illinois Department of Public Health has that authority.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.