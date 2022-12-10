METROPOLIS, Ill. — Construction at 508 Broadway has people stopping, looking and asking.
The reduced square footage house being built by Chuck Short is what City of Metropolis officials hope to be a prototype for a quandary they have tried to answer for years.
•••
Back in March 2015, a subcommittee of the city council’s Condemned Buildings committee was started to address two issues — making homeownership a reality for low- to moderate-income individuals and families; and putting back to use the residential properties the city owns. The program was called Renew Metropolis.
Around the same time, a new concept was sweeping the nation — tiny homes.
And with the size of many of the lots the city had on its roster, the Renew Metropolis committee saw affordable, site-built, stick tiny homes as an answer.
Instead, what city officials began seeing was the conversion of storage sheds into homes.
•••
Flash forward seven years, to a beach in Florida where Chuck Short decided it was time to make a reduced square footage house a reality. Taking a piece of paper and a pencil, he began drafting his idea and, upon coming back, presented it to City of Metropolis Mayor Don Canada and zoning coordinator Chad Murray.
“I laid the idea on the ground in white and orange paint. I told them if they’d give me the permit, I’ll make the investment to show people they can build a reduced footage house at an affordable price that’s livable,” he said. “They walked around in it and, were impressed enough with what it would look like, they gave me the permit.”
Short took the deed to 508 Broadway on Aug. 30. He presented his plan on Sept. 2 and got the building permit a week later. With Cahoon’s Do It All as his construction company and working alongside Andrew Cahoon and Kevin Ford, whom Short said “taught me something every day,” the house was built by Oct. 20. Now, Short just has to finish the interior.
The 720-square-foot, 16x40 house features a living room/kitchen combination where wrap-around bar or island can be used for meals; an 8-by-8 utility room for the washer, dryer, small linen closet, electrical panel, hot water tank and folding table with racks above it; two 9-by-11 bedrooms; an 8-by-8 bathroom; a cathedral ceiling that provides an improved attic space with a 7-foot ceiling; and front and back porches. The house sits on concrete blocks that are atop a 6-inch concrete pad with rebar and fiber reinforcement, joists and a ¾-inch plywood subfloor. New sewage and water lines were installed prior to construction.
“It’s not a very big house until you get inside and see how to lay it out. You utilize the space,” Short said.
“Since I designed this one, there’s a couple of different ways you can do (the layout). You can flip the rooms from one side to the other. I designed it so you have short runs for the water lines, so there are very little plumbing supplies. The higher-using electric items are close together, so you minimize the No. 10 wire. Windows are double-paned and energy efficient. You insulate this to the hilt, you’ll save a fortune in your electric bill.”
Short and Canada noted the smaller square footage not only assists with utility bills, but also maintenance.
“You don’t have a lot of square footage to reroof. It stays cheaper throughout your lifetime of the house,” said Canada, adding the lot is still large enough to include a vegetable/flower garden space.
Currently, Short said he has around $20,000 invested in 508 Broadway, which includes the lot and labor. He estimates another $15,000 to finish it.
“Right now, they say the national average to build a house runs $140 a square foot. In this area, I see housing built in the $95 to $105 (per square foot) range. Everybody tells me you can’t do that in this area. What I know is what we built this one for — right now, this has about $36.48 a square foot in it,” he said, noting that price depends on a number of factors, including supply and demand, square footage, materials, labor, etc.
“This is a lot of house for that kind of money,” Short said. “We think it’d be very affordable, but you’re going to have to hire the right contractors or be involved in it yourself. There are all kinds of ways to save money while doing it.”
•••
Canada and Short, who is also an alderman, noted that with the work at 508 Broadway, the city’s zoning ordinance is under construction to be amended to include reduced square footage houses.
“We’re wanting to reduce footage, not rules. To me, this is nothing more than building any other house,” Short said.
Nationally, a “tiny house” is at least 200-square-feet. The City of Metropolis code is a minimum square footage for a single residential house is 800-square-feet; Canada said he wants to change that to 640-square-feet.
Canada also sees the reduced square footage concept as a way to get more properties on the tax roll.
“We have at least 30 lots in town that the city owns that are 40- or 50-feet wide by 20-feet long, making them too small for what’s considered a normal-sized house,” he said. “Across the front, this looks like a regular house; across the side, it’s smaller. These (reduced footage houses) don’t look tiny on a small lot.”
“Right now, the city is your best friend if you want a lot,” Short said. “They have a whole list of community properties. If you know we own it, ask us if we’ll sell it. A lot have done that. We want those properties on the tax rolls.”
Canada said he “can’t think of a regular-sized house that’s been built in town in recent years. That type of construction’s at a stand still, (but) we keep getting more empty lots. The city is tax exempt, so as long as the city has (those lots), there’s no money going to the taxing districts. The city is also out the maintenance of those properties since we have to mow them every summer. That’s why we tried to sell as many as we could over the summer. We’re practically giving those lots away.”
Short said he had several inquiries during the five weeks of construction time. And that, Canada said, was the point.
“We want people to be able to see what it looks like,” he said. “Everything has to start somewhere. This is where it starts.”
The two see the reduced footage house concept marketed to retirees, those looking to downsize, those just starting out, those who’ve just started a family or even “a contractor to invest in and rented it out — it’d pay itself off long before anything else and then it becomes a profit,” Canada said, noting those who are interested should first check the neighborhood code to see if there are limitations on square footage before investing in a lot.
Short said he plans to start on another reduced square footage house when he’s done with this one.
“I thank Don and Chad for letting me explain and giving me the chance to do it,” Short said. “I hope we’re proving our point.”
