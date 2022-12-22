An ongoing housing project is renovating a fire-damaged building and expanding available downtown real estate.
Shamrock Flats is offering four market-rate, 1,500-square-foot condominiums with two beds and two baths at 612 Broadway by fall 2023.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 1:05 am
City commissioner Carol Gault and Trey Griffin, owner of Griffin Plumbing and Piping, Inc., are co-leading the project. In 2019, the two founded G Squared Properties of Paducah, LLC and — through eight years and local partnerships — have renovated 17 McCracken County residential homes.
Gault said their work meets different market needs.
“I’ve talked about more affordable housing,” Gault said, referring to her commission priorities. “We’ve built some new homes, in-fill construction; we sold one about three months ago on Clark Street. I look at those homes as the market for more affordable starter homes. It’s nice to see a family move in, and it’s a nice feeling to know you’ve helped create something that’s an addition for years to come.”
“The condo situation is at the other end of the spectrum, where people want to retire or downsize,” she said. “We’ve always wanted to do a development like this. We don’t want to choke off growth at three blocks. For our community to grow and maintain its heartbeat, it’s going to take people making investments and little risks.”
Griffin told The Sun, “Taking a house and turning it into something nice — it’s the fun side of it for me. I think this will have a larger impact on the city in the grand scheme.”
Shamrock Flats occupies the second and third floors of the old Innovations Branding House building. In August 2021, a fire damaged the structure, and the marketing company moved to Jefferson Street. Founder and CEO Todd Duff sold the property in January 2022 to Gault and Griffin.
In an adjacent project, 1857 Hotel owners Paul Gourieux and Jorge Martinez are converting the building’s first floor into hotel rooms.
Gault said Griffin’s industry experience and business relationships, including buildout construction on the 1857, made him “an invaluable partner.”
“When you have a partner to lay the groundwork like that, it’s certainly been able to pave the way,” Gault said.
Gault served as commissioner from 2009-16 under then-mayors William “Bill” Paxton and Gayle Kaler, returning in 2021 with Mayor George Bray. Prior, she was Paducah Main Street Program Manager and has sat on several boards while contributing to local events and causes.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to dedicate anything to a full-time job,” Gault told The Sun. “I have spent a lot of time being commissioner and love the work. This commission is well-rounded; each has talents and expertise they bring to the table.”
Gault said she wants to continue housing efforts out of office.
“We’d like to take what we’ve done on Fountain Avenue and in the Midtown (area) and take it over to Southside,” she said, referring to community efforts to revitalize the eight Paducah Southside neighborhoods. “If other developers have an interest, I’d like to get together with them, take a couple of blocks and help make a difference. That will be the next area to become what LowerTown has.”
“The Main Street approach has not changed,” she said. “There’s a four-point approach they’ve used for revitalization all over the country — and still use today. But certainly, the dynamic has changed.”
