PADNWS-12-22-22 SHAMROCK - PHOTO

Work continues on Shamrock Flats to offer four market-rate, 1,500-square-foot condominiums with two beds and two baths by fall 2023. The development at 612 Broadway is on the second and third floors of the building where Innovations Branding House used to reside before a fire partially damaged the structure in 2021.

 MASON BLANFORD | The Sun

An ongoing housing project is renovating a fire-damaged building and expanding available downtown real estate.

Shamrock Flats is offering four market-rate, 1,500-square-foot condominiums with two beds and two baths at 612 Broadway by fall 2023.

