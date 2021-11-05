New community garden nears completion

The Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center’s community garden project is well underway, as a pathway and some raised garden beds are now in place.
In late July, the senior center announced it would receive a 2021 AARP Community Challenge grant, making it one of 244 grantees total and one of five in Kentucky. The $6,000 grant award will go toward the creation of a new garden at the corner of North 14th Street and Atkins Avenue, which is located near the senior center and Housing Authority of Paducah units at H.C. Mathis.
The community garden will include raised garden beds, shade, seating for people, ADA-compliant paths and fencing.
Executive Director Christine Thompson told The Sun an opening ceremony is tentatively planned for Nov. 19, depending on the fence’s construction. She hopes to stick to an original deadline of Nov. 10, but AARP extended that to Nov. 30, just in case it needs more time for the fence.
“I’m really excited and I’m really anxious. I’m just ready for all the pieces to start coming together,” Thompson said.
“We’ve had a lot of really great community support. I’m not surprised because we live in a community that supports each other, but I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support that we received.”
Thompson also shared a lengthy list of organizations and businesses that have assisted or are assisting with the community garden project, which includes the city of Paducah, the Lowe’s store on Southside, Paducah Innovation Hub, Marcum Engineering LLC, Paducah Bank, the Housing Authority of Paducah, FNB Bank, UBS Financial Services, Mercy Health, Paducah Tilghman High School’s Interact Club, B Squared Equity, and Harper Construction.
“Right now, it is up to about $10,000 and there’s no really set cost because we got an unexpected amount of support from the community, so that added on to the total,” she said, on the total project cost.
“So, as we’re creating the garden, we’re adding elements to it that weren’t considered before just because we’re getting more community support than we anticipated, which is good, a good thing. We’re able to do a little bit more.”
The housing authority’s assistance includes labor to help build garden beds and benches. The garden is also located on the housing authority’s property.
HAP Executive Director Tommy Hollimon Jr. expressed excitement about it all.
“I think it’ll just be amazing to have that garden that close to an elderly community, and the senior center,” he told The Sun. “It’s going to give them something to do. It’s going to get them outside. It’s going to get them mobile. It’s going to give them food. I think that’s amazing.”
Hollimon said he would encourage anybody to look at putting up a community garden in different spots, and encourages people of all ages to get out there and learn about gardening, as well as to eat fruits and vegetables from them.
Meanwhile, Thompson thinks they are all looking forward to the spring, as that’s when planting starts for the garden’s fruits, vegetables and flowers.
“As we move along with the garden and the different phases, if we feel like we can add more or if the seniors think they can add something else to the garden, or add more — maybe some herbs in there, I don’t know — we can always add that in,” she added.
“That’s the great thing about the garden. ... It’s fluid. It can change and grow and evolve just as time goes on, which is nice.”
