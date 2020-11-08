Paducah’s next city commission brings familiar faces to City Hall with Sandra Wilson’s re-election, the return of Carol Gault and David Guess and then the election of Raynarldo Henderson — who won a seat on his fourth run.
They join Mayor-Elect George Bray in guiding the city next, and they weighed in this week on election results, their next steps, priorities or what issues they anticipate will come up in 2021.
“I’m thrilled to be returning on the city commission and have been involved with a lot of projects, so I look forward to being able to share with them some of the things that have happened recently,” Wilson said.
This will mark Wilson’s fifth commission term. She wants to focus on the new commission “getting together and getting to know each other,” understanding each other’s priorities and listening. Wilson believes it’s a diverse commission with a lot of different interests.
“I think we’ll just have those kind of sessions where we can talk openly,” she said. “For example, I’ve worked with Commissioner Gault before. We served two terms together and she was on the commission when I was first elected, so I look to her as a resource to me for the issues that she had been previously very much involved with.”
She anticipates some issues being addressed, such as the planned Tax Increment Financing district, the approximately $21 million City Block project at Second and Broadway and the $20 million in bonds sold for the recreation/aquatic center project, which is currently paused.
“I think that is something that we’ll have to look at closely to make sure that we don’t do anything that would jeopardize that city’s positive financial ratings and the bonds were sold for that project, so I think we’ll have to look at — if it’s not used for that project — what it can be used for and make a decision moving forward on what’s best for the city,” she said.
Wilson reiterated that it doesn’t want to jeopardize financial ratings.
“It was sold for a purpose, so we need to look at that, reevaluate that, and make a decision as a new commission,” she said. “That project was put on hold, of course, due to COVID-19 and it’ll have to be addressed.”
The second top vote-getter, Henderson, will be a newcomer on the commission after succeeding with his fourth run.
“There is something to say about perseverance, not giving up on what you believe to be is God calling on your life, and so, I’m excited that it has finally come full circle,” he said.
“I’m obviously excited to do that. I can work with anybody, and everyone that’s on the commission — as far as I can see — are servants as well and they want the best for Paducah.”
He thinks working together will be a “real delight,” noting that he’s worked with Gault through the Washington Street Community Development Corp.
Henderson shared a few of his goals are to make sure the commissioners learn about each other as much as they can and learn each other’s strengths. He wants an “inclusive government,” and to listen to people and find out what their goals are.
“And then, trying to determine how we’re going to spend, or if we’re going to spend, the $20-plus million dollars that we have for the aquatic center,” he said.
“I’m ready to start talking about our community. I’m ready to start talking about, specifically, about the Southside and what we can do to begin to breathe new life and new energy into the Southside.”
He thinks it’s going to be important to listen to business owners and residents on the Southside, finding out from them what they think it should look like and then figuring out how the commission could help make that happen.
”Those are my priorities,” he said. “It’ll probably take the entire two years to make all that happen, but those are my priorities.”
Henderson said building a recreation/aquatic center is not a priority for him and voiced a desire to remedy some of the flooding issues in Paducah. Regarding the TIF district, he’s interested in Monday’s virtual listening session about the design of public spaces in the City Block project, which is an integral part of the TIF district plans.
“I plan to kind of sit in on that and just kind of see what the citizens are saying from that,” he said. “I’m going to be learning. I’m going to be in learning mode with that.”
Guess, who received the third-most votes, previously served two commission terms. He looks forward to working with a new commission, observing that “everybody brings something different” and he thinks it will be great.
“I ran hard and I’m going to work hard,” he told The Sun. “I don’t want to disappoint anyone.”
As for his priorities, Guess kept it simple and noted that he will be one of five votes.
He voiced a desire to continue working with the county and said the commission is there to take care of the city’s tax dollars in a “fiscally conservative way” and keep up city services, such as trash pickup, parks, police and fire departments.
“As a commission — (it’s) spending every dollar, which is everybody’s tax money, in a wise manner and keeping the safety and the services,” he said. “That’s our job. That is the job.”
He also cited stormwater as an issue.
“I know they’ve put Band-Aids on it for the last 10 or 12 years, so (it’s) whether we agree to put another Band-Aid on it or to do a little more than a Band-Aid,” he said. ”That’s just something that I don’t really want to say what I want — we will get together as a commission and decide what to do.”
Gault, who also is a former commissioner, received the fourth-most votes in the election by a 500-plus vote margin. She previously served four terms and has worked with her fellow commissioners — Wilson, Henderson and Guess — before in different capacities.
“Having not served a couple of terms, I really want to get in there and get my arms around the budget,” she said. “ ... The budget tells you what you can and can’t do and how it’s been appropriated and what is in reserves, what the cash flow looks like — all those things — and so, I always look the budget first and that’s where I would start.”
Gault said making sure the city is fiscally sound would be the first thing when it comes to priorities.
“You hear jobs, jobs, jobs. I don’t know what we can do to create more jobs, to bring more jobs, but I’m willing to do whatever,” she said. “That’s going to take a lot of research.”
Gault also shared what she thinks will come up during discussions, which included the stormwater issue.
“I anticipate that’s going to be one of the first things that we’ll address,” she said. “I’m going to guess having to do something with that bond — the $20-plus million bonds that’s laying out there because they put the aquatic center on hold, paused it. So, I guess all those things will be probably take precedent in the beginning.”
Overall, she’s just excited to “get in there” and do the job.
“I loved doing it before and I’m excited about doing it again,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.