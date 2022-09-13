SMITHLAND — In 1931, when the Lucy Jefferson Memorial Bridge was constructed to span the Cumberland River in Livingston County, the Ford Model A was one of the most common vehicles, and the bridge carried a minimum of a 25-cent toll to cross.
“When that bridge was built, it was an absolute engineering marvel,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd.
More than 90 years later, the truss that will eventually become its replacement took an hours-long float up the Ohio River and came to rest next to its predecessor.
Four jumbo barges delivered the 700-foot truss for the new U.S. 60 bridge at Smithland on Monday, as the U.S. Coast Guard and other local agencies provided security and support.
While Todd said the existing bridge may be showing its age, the structure has been continually upgraded to meet current safety standards.
“We’ve maintained that bridge at the same level we would have maintained it at if it were going to be there another 20 years,” he said.
The truss left Paducah shortly after 10 a.m. and completed its journey shortly after 2 p.m.
Crews are expected to lift the structure more than 80 feet into the air, then lower it into place over several hours today, said Project Manager Scott Swamback, with American Bridge.
The truss, which construction officials described as mid-sized, has been under construction since mid-2021.
Swamback said completing the move up the river would alleviate some pressure, “the relief only comes when we’re done setting it.”
