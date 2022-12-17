Jessica Lott considers herself a “beer enthusiast.”
While she enjoys mixing her own beers, even arranging her vacations as excursions to try a new brew or visit a beer hotspot, she had never brewed a beer of her own.
Jessica Lott considers herself a “beer enthusiast.”
While she enjoys mixing her own beers, even arranging her vacations as excursions to try a new brew or visit a beer hotspot, she had never brewed a beer of her own.
“Most of my beer community friends know how involved I am with beer, and loving the art of it,” Lott said Friday.
So, when the opportunity came for her to create her own beer and simultaneously help survivors of the Dec. 10 tornadoes that devastated Mayfield and other parts of west Kentucky, Lott jumped at the chance.
She prevailed at a silent auction last year, winning the right to help create a brew a new offering now on tap at Paducah Beer Werks.
Named “Whole Lott-a Love,” the raspberry porter debuted last week, the day before the anniversary of the tornadoes.
While the timing hadn’t originally been planned to coincide, supply chain issues and Lott’s desire not to release a porter during the summertime pushed the release to late in the year.
“Brewing a beer of my own is obviously, as a beer enthusiast, an absolute dream,” Lott said Friday.
The brewery’s owner, Todd Blume, has family that lives in Mayfield, and was with his mother the night of the tornado.
Blume and Lott were both involved in helping survivors in the aftermath, and Blume determined to offer the brewing opportunity as plans for a silent auction materialized. Beer Werks also offered other items, but the brewing was the most significant.
He said Lott’s beer has been “very well received,” and is a popular style during the cold months.
“It’s kind of a holiday beer. It’s not too sweet, and it’s not too bitter,” Blume said. The first brew produced 220 gallons, and he said the future of the brew could be decided by its continued popularity.
“We may keep that name and make it again.”
While Lott may know a thing or two about beer, she freely admits she’s not a chemist, so the technical details were left up to Blume and Beer Werks.
But she was able to help with the brewing process, dropping the hops and stirring, as well as monitoring the fermentation.
“I knew that it was going to be awesome, and it was,” Lott said.
“It feels absolutely fantastic.”
