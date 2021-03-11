MAYFIELD — Robinson Outdoors Inc. raised a large new LED billboard Tuesday at the corner of Paris Road and Cuba Road. Another by Colonial Square in front of Walmart is waiting to be hoisted.
At Monday’s Mayfield City Council meeting, council members expressed concerns over the signs, saying that residents have been calling to inquire about them.
Mayfield Fire chief and EMS Director Jeremy Creason addressed the council, telling them that the company had taken all the necessary legal steps to erect the signs and that the signs themselves were legally constructed.
“Every aspect of the construction has been in compliance with the City of Mayfield ordinance,” he told them.
Councilman Johnny L. Jackson questioned whether the signs would constitute as off-premise advertising, putting them out of compliance. Creason said the way the ordinance is written, he felt it does allow Robinson Outdoors, as owners of the properties, to have such signs. He also noted that “advertising is their business.”
The billboards highlighted a vagueness in the ordinance, which prompted some council members to call for stricter guidelines. Some even spoke of potentially ceasing the dissemination of any more permits until the ordinance can be reviewed. Since the subject was not on Monday’s agenda, no action could be taken.
City Attorney Bo Neely said he would look into the matter and assess the city’s options.
Creason was unavailable for further comment on Tuesday.
Also at the meeting, the council unanimously approved three action items on the agenda, including:
• An amendment to Chapter 13, Section 13-2 of the City of Mayfield Code of Ordinances. Originally, the ordinance called for one council representative to sit on the city planning commission with at least six appointed citizens. To comply with KRS 100.133, the rule requiring a council representative has been removed.
• A resolution to amend the 2020-21 budget in an unbudgeted amount of $30,376 for the replacement of a Mayfield Police Department vehicle, which was recently totalled by the Kentucky League of Cities. The cost includes the vehicle itself, as well as the upfit.
• A resolution to surplus two MPD items, including a JVC Compact VHS Camcorder and a Toshiba Satellite L505 laptop.
Head of Public Works Russ Brower said Mayfield residents north of Broadway have until Thursday to have their limbs collected.
