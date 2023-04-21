The inaugural flight out of Barkley Regional Airport’s new passenger terminal is scheduled for June 28, Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said Thursday.
After the new terminal’s opening, Barkley will host a community open house at a later date. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is scheduled tentatively for early July.
The Airport Authority’s finance committee held a preliminary budget talk Thursday for Fiscal Year 2024.
Financial Director John Durbin went over budget projections with sitting members. The airport has $2.4 million in a general reserve. Durbin said a projection for FY ‘24 is too tentative at this time.
“We want to make sure we think about what all changes are happening for whatever reason,” Durbin said at the meeting’s start, referring to the new terminal.
At one point, Durbin asked regarding plans for the old terminal.
“Are we going to keep the lights on? That’s a big deal. It’s expensive to have utilities in both terminals going,” he said.
Rouleau said he’d intended to use the old building for storage. Hopflyt, an aviation company developing commercially viable electric aircraft, had expressed some interest in renting the terminal. But nothing was decided.
“There are still some expenses. Pest control, obviously we don’t want any infestations,” Rouleau said.
Extra revenue sources like terminal rental space was a topic. That includes new terminal video wall possibilities for advertising. In October, the airport had approved the video wall for the new terminal’s baggage claim area in collaboration with the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Members discussed how to gauge moving targets like food sales commission. Durbin pointed out an aberration last year with rental car prices, with tornadoes and weather contributing.
The new terminal still needs a parking machine.
“We have a significant amount of landscape to maintain,” Rouleau said. “So if you want it looking pretty, we may have to consider hiring a landscaper.”
Directors discussed putting together bid specs for a parking machine, discussing potential drawbacks of installing a cashless machine.
“That’s a big deal, not to have it,” Durbin said. “Parking lot income is $10,000 a month. If you RFP it and it takes months, you might lose out more than taking the lowest bid. We need to get something out there that will work.”
The airport has roughly the same number of passengers with Contour Airlines, who launched its inaugural flight last December. However, members discussed the clientele flying more for pleasure than business compared to commercial traffic to Chicago.
The full Airport Authority is scheduled to meet Monday.
