If it wasn’t for minor signs of construction, one would think the new Barkley Regional Airport terminal had been open for quite some time.

About a dozen TSA agents ran security Wednesday while passengers checked in and boarded the first flight to Charlotte, North Carolina. Two baggage handlers gave each other a high-five as the plane taxied to the runway.

