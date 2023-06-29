If it wasn’t for minor signs of construction, one would think the new Barkley Regional Airport terminal had been open for quite some time.
About a dozen TSA agents ran security Wednesday while passengers checked in and boarded the first flight to Charlotte, North Carolina. Two baggage handlers gave each other a high-five as the plane taxied to the runway.
“There’s still a lot going on,” Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said early Wednesday. “A lot of punchless items — little things to make sure it’s complete.” Tile work, he said, fine-tuning the security system, and “we’ve got more furniture coming on Monday. With a project this big, there’s always going to be minor things that need to be addressed.”
The project’s scope — at $43 million “and some change” — isn’t to be underestimated. It had to factor in a well-known post-pandemic economy with supply chain and inflation woes while considering added oversight like TSA regulations.
Barkley, at one point, had to secure a new EAS provider after SkyWest Airlines halted service with several regional airports in spring 2022 due to pilot shortages. After signing a contract with Contour Airlines, the new provider had its inaugural flight for Barkley in December.
“The terminal was designed for the future — to easily accommodate expansions,” Rouleau said.
Airport Authority directors have discussed aims for future expansions that entailed new, additional airlines.
“We have a second foundation; everything’s ready to add a second jet bridge,” he said. “This terminal’s been built to consider the future.”
The check-in security contains a new bag scanner: “You won’t have to take your laptop out.” A supplemental restroom at the gates is dedicated to pet care and cleanup.
Works by artists with local ties are installed. Russel Bash’s “Kaleidoscopes of Paducah,” on the gate area’s 23-by-eight-foot west wall, portrays local landmark buildings. Installation is underway for Nikki May’s “Angles Garden,” an illustrated garden on the gate area’s 950-square-foot glass wall.
A large-scale mosaic by Guy Kemper adorns the 34-by-seven-foot feature wall. “Flight Pattern Quilt” contains smoky contrails and golden-hued flight trajectories in a quilt-like pattern stitching.
The old terminal will serve as storage for now. “Long-term, we’ll probably demolish the building and make way for a spec air cargo facility,” Rouleau said.
Some large projects are ongoing. Bids are out for a multimillion-dollar runway rehab project that would begin construction next summer.
Barkley is getting a new control tower. Airport officials held virtual training Tuesday with the FAA, which entails wearing a headset and seeing through a drone’s eyes.
“This VR puts in future buildings we may have to take into account,” he said. The new control tower’s vision can’t be obscured; directors have narrowed the site down to three possibilities so far.
Rouleau thanked several firms Barkley worked with on the new terminal: the Alliance architectural firm, civil engineering firm CHA Consulting, Jim Smith Contracting and MP Lawson.
“We were very pleased, they were great partners to work with,” he said.
