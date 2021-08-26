The new owner of American Quilter’s Society shared some details Wednesday about the future for the Paducah-based business, which changed ownership earlier this year and stayed within the Schroeder family.
Bill Schroeder III and co-owner, James Mitchell, attended this week’s Rotary Club of Paducah meeting at The Carson Center, where Schroeder spoke to Rotarians about plans for moving forward what his grandparents, Bill and Meredith Schroeder, began in Paducah back in the 1980s.
The business is behind popular AQS QuiltWeek shows that are held in different cities, including Paducah. The next Paducah QuiltWeek is set for April 2022.
“My grandparents Bill and Meredith started the American Quilter’s Society. They actually started Schroeder Publishing and kind of morphed into AQS in 1984,” Schroeder told Rotarians.
“When the family started talking about the succession plan for the business, it was something that was dear to me that I just felt like I needed to step up and purchase it, so me and James did purchase it in April.”
In his remarks, Schroeder shared statistics about AQS membership, and answered different questions from Rotarians. He also gave a brief update on QuiltWeek. Paducah’s QuiltWeek show draws people from around the nation and world, as all 50 states and 19 countries were represented in 2019, Schroeder said. It attracted approximately 35,000 attendees.
“We’re going to have it, as long we’re allowed to have it,” he said. “We’re going to have regulations set in place — six feet apart, masks, everything like that — to where we can keep our seniors safe.”
Meanwhile, Schroeder said AQS currently has right around 55,000 members.
He told The Sun its goal is to reach 70,000 members by 2024, and 100,000 members by 2027. A one-year AQS membership is $25, and it has various benefits, such as issues of “American Quilter” magazine, 20% off on show admission, quilt classes, special events, etc., and other perks.
It’s reaching out to industry leaders, such as sewing machine and fabric companies, to try to get them on board to offer incentives for AQS members. It’s also “tinkering” with a lifetime membership program and working on a brand new website, Schroeder told Rotarians.
After the meeting, Schroeder said he wants quilters to know AQS is going to do its best to support them.
“AQS has always stood behind the quilter and what they want to do, and that’s our plan — is just to continue the legacy that has always been there,” he told The Sun. “It’s a different face, but it’s the same name and we have the same core values that we always had.”
Visit americanquilter.com to learn more about AQS and quilting.
