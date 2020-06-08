Part of the architectural design process for the new passenger terminal planned for Barkley Regional Airport is ensuring that it reflects the community and region it serves, airport officials said.
While the outside firms contracted to provide design and engineering services on the estimated $35 million terminal project work on plans for the initial phase to be bid out this summer, local input is also part of the equation.
“We’ve put together a ‘sense of place’ committee that involves community members who will work with the architects to make sure that the terminal represents who we are,” airport authority board chairman George Bray said.
Working to establish a sense of place is something Minnesota-based architectural firm Alliiance does with its airport projects, Bray said.
“They’ve built of a lot of terminals our size and this is the process they go through,” he said.
In addition to Bray, the committee is comprised of Mary Hammond, Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director; McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones; Sandra Wilson, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce president; Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College; and Cory Hicks, director of business services, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership.
Part of the committee’s role is determining “what vibe is it we want to give off to passengers,” Bray said. “It can’t be all about downtown Paducah because we have passengers that come here from Tennessee, Missouri and southern Illinois.”
Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said committee members took an online survey to help identify key words to consider in telling the story of the region.
“On Zoom, we looked at images related to the area, like Land Between the Lakes, local architecture, to try and paint a better picture of what the terminal’s going to feel like,” he said.
“As one member of the committee mentioned, we don’t want it to look like a middle school or the Taj Mahal, but something that we can be proud of.”
Under normal circumstances, the committee would try to visit other terminals for ideas, Rouleau said, “but because of travel restrictions (related to COVID-19) that’s been put off until later.”
Both Alliiance and CHA Civil Engineers, of Indianapolis, are currently working on construction bids for the “apron,” the area intended to accommodate aircraft for, among other things, loading or unloading passengers or cargo, and some other preparatory work, Bray said.
“It’s a process. Everything is kind of an estimate (at this point). The one good thing that’s happened is as part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act grants for next year are going to be 100% funded instead of 95%, which provides the airport an opportunity for savings,” he said.
“Before we can get a grant we have to have a bid, so that’s what we’re trying to do. We have to go out for bid sometime this summer.”
That bid is not for the whole project, just the apron and prep work, Bray said.
“We think it’s going to be about $14 million of the $35-$40 million of work that’s going to be done, to put it in perspective,” he said.
