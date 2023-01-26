Barkley Regional Airport's new passenger terminal is set to open around early June, according to officials.
Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said, otherwise, “Things are coming down the pike.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Barkley Regional Airport's new passenger terminal is set to open around early June, according to officials.
Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said, otherwise, “Things are coming down the pike.”
“We’ll get a certificate of occupancy probably mid-May,” he said. “Then, allowance for other people like TSA (officials). Staff, airlines and occupants move into the terminal after that.”
For a yet-unplanned grand opening, Rouleau said, “We’ll want to get the Washington folks in – the FAA and DoT. We’re considering the congressional schedule, too.”
During a Jan. 3 board meeting, members discussed updating the airport master plan.
“We pretty much have a plan, at least with the FAA and funding,” Rouleau said. “A lot of these are big capital items, and they’re going to take a lot of money to make happen.”
A current major project is the main runway rehabilitation. The $22 million project includes a new overlay and surface with improved drainage.
“It’s done in phases, and we have two completed,” Rouleau said. “From a timing standpoint, it’s reaching its apex – the point where it’ll start to fail. We want to catch that (and) get the funding, so we can take care of not only the airway but the railway lighting system.”
Another effort is an airport perimeter road also servicing the new terminal.
“We knew we had to come back and address that, so we’re doing it,” Rouleau said. “We’ll also ask for funding to rehab the existing perimeter road, as it’s showing some wear. This way, our fuel trucks can (traverse) the airport and stay off the pavement.” He called it a safety concern.
Monday, the board approved a framing-adjustment change order for not-to-exceed $33,509.86.
Members also ratified a beam seating sales tax change order for an amount not-to-exceed $2,606.10.
This year's board officers remain the same.
Jay Matheny has begun his third consecutive year as chairman. Emily Roark is vice-chairman and John Durbin, treasurer, with Jason Crockett as secretary.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.