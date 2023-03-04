The new terminal interior is now taking shape at Barkley Regional Airport.
The new terminal interior is now taking shape at Barkley Regional Airport.
Executive Director Dennis Rouleau forecasts an early-summer opening.
“At this point, roughly around June 1,” Rouleau told The Sun. “It’s coming along. I expect the final lift of asphalt to be done within, weather permitting, a couple of weeks.”
One uncertainty is the arrival date for the standby generators — something Rouleau has called a safety issue before.
“It hasn’t been confirmed. The generators might be three weeks late, which could impact the date,” he said.
He expects a jet bridge — i.e., the bridge letting passengers board or exit an aircraft — to be delivered on March 9.
Workers are applying paint and adding locks and ceiling fixtures. “We started to lay down the floor tiles in the ticketing and screening areas,” he said.
The Airport Authority board began discussing updates to its master plan in January. Rouleau said members are expecting a Federal Aviation Administration grant before next steps.
“We’ve discussed the scope. I’m hoping we receive the grant shortly so we can start moving on that,” he said.
Earlier this week, the board approved two new terminal change orders at no expense with Jim Smith Contracting Company, LLC.
