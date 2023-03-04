PADNWS-03-04-23 AIRPORT TERMINAL - PHOTO

Barkley Regional Airport’s new terminal is taking shape. If there are no supply chain hiccups with the standby generators, Executive Director Dennis Rouleau forecasts an early-summer opening.

 MARK SWITZER | CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The new terminal interior is now taking shape at Barkley Regional Airport.

Executive Director Dennis Rouleau forecasts an early-summer opening.

