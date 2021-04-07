A Benton man is facing a new charge in connection with the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Clayton Ray Mullins was charged with the assault of one Metropolitan Police officer and now is one of four other men accused of attacking additional police officers, according to a superseding indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C.
The United States Department of Justice report says the indictment was unsealed in federal court on April 1 charging Mullins, Jack Wade Whitton of Locus Grove, Georgia, Jeffrey Sabol of Kittredge, Colorado, and Peter Francis Stager of Conway, Arkansas, with assaulting a MPD officer with a baton, flag pole and crutch. The indictment also accuses Mullins, Whitton and Sabol of separately assaulting a second MPD officer.
Michael John Lopatic Sr. of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is alleged to have assaulted a third officer.
After his arrest in March, Mullins, who is originally from Graves County, was released to home confinement.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Security Division, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern District of Georgia, the Southern District of New York, the Eastern District of Arkansas, the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and the Western District of Kentucky.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Atlanta Field Office, New York Field Office, Philadelphia Field Office, Little Rock Field Office, and the Louisville Field Office, along with the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.
