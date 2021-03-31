Leaders of a Lexington-based entrepreneurial network outlined some of the resources available to help small business owners and entrepreneurs in west Kentucky be successful in a Tuesday webinar.
Those resources are specifically geared to benefit rural entrepreneurs, according to Bill Schutters and Bobby Clark, representatives of the Sustainable Business Ventures Entrepreneur Network.
“One of the things that came to my attention 20 years ago was the fact that the vast majority of businesses in rural counties are not very big,” said Schutters, himself an entrepreneur.
“The majority of businesses in McCracken County are very, very small, less than five employees and zero employees, (run by) sole proprietors.”
Because there are so many small businesses in a rural area, there are big growth opportunities, he said.
“Oftentimes we focus on the ones that are making headlines, the larger businesses that can grow, that can scale. But there’s very few strategies historically out there to be able to impact very small ones and help them grow incrementally.
“What if you were able to take just 200 of those and expand their business so they had to hire the equivalent of one employee, that would be 200 jobs. And, what we wouldn’t do to get 200 jobs if a manufacturing firm was going to move into the county and create 200 jobs. They’d be in the news, they’d be cutting ribbons,” Schutters said.
“We feel like today we can do this, that we can have that kind of impact on a lot of really small businesses through the use of technology.”
That technology includes webinars on a variety of topics featuring expert speakers on, for example, how to raise capital, get a bank loan, really engage with customers, and sharing ideas that have proven successful for other entrepreneurs.
The network is designed to connect budding entrepreneurs, small business owners, educational entities, investors, mentors, technical service providers, professional trainers and consultants.
“Small business owners spend 99% of their time just trying to survive, trying to get the job done,” said Clark, SBV president.
“We’re trying to connect small businesses with support organizations, community leaders, government officials, mentors, and high school and college students. These young people have great ideas on things to do. Getting them started early is a great opportunity. We want all kinds of folks to join this network and build the foundation.”
There is no charge to join. Much of the information from the webinars is broken down into segments to allow business owners to spend a few minutes a day on growing their business, while they operate their business, Clark said.
“We try to break our stuff down into shorter segments so you can use your iPhone, take 10 minutes at lunch, and then go back to work. The network offers a wealth of resources, right at your fingertips.
“You’ll be amazed at the experts who are volunteering their time and resources to help you,” he said.
More information on the SBV Entrepreneur Network, including how to join, is available at www.sbventures.org.
