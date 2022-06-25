However many species of birds hereabouts laid eggs this spring, there is one less species that actually built nests and hatched eggs in them.
Meet the brown-headed cowbird, a parasitic nester and genuine slacker and responsibility shirker in the avian world.
The cowbird is classified as a songbird and enjoys the same protections of other songbirds, but it might not deserve considerations afforded to other species. In winter flocking mode, it may hang around with blackbirds and exotic, non-protected European starlings, but cowbirds lack the work ethic and self-sufficiency of either.
You may know about half of them when you see them. The males and females look like two distinct species.
A male cowbird is about 8 inches long with a wingspan of better than a foot. His body is black with purplish highlights like other blackbirds, but its head is brown. When flocking together with assorted blackbirds, they tend to fit right in.
The female cowbird is a bit smaller, 7 inches or a little more in length and with a wingspan typically a bit shy of 12 inches. Unlike its male counterpart, the female cowbird is a streaky brownish-gray, a little darker on the back and wings than on the underbelly. She doesn’t look like a cowbird, at least as we understand it.
Cowbirds are routine residents all over North America. They are really more common nowadays than in pre-settlement times because they flourish in grasslands and agricultural areas better than in forested areas. The forests that were less hospitable to them, of course, in many cases are now cleared or fragmented thanks to us.
Brown-headed cowbirds once were in their prime element on the plains of western North America when they could follow the massive herds of bison during the spring and summer seasons. They had a symbiotic thing going with the buffalo, hanging out with the big shaggy critters, catching and eating the insects that they stirred up as they grazed in the grasslands.
When the mass buffalo herds vanished, again thanks to us, cowbirds over time adapted to grazing cattle as their bug-flushers. The birds became so associated with feeding around the domestic bovines that the common name for them became cowbirds. (I have never been able to ascertain what they were called, if anything, before they built an association with cows.)
Cowbirds eat grass and weed seeds as well as grains, plus various small insects. Bugs are a major part of the warm weather diet, while cowbirds lean far more heavily on seeds during the winter when they are flocked up and foraging with a mixture of blackbirds.
They aren’t particularly hard on agricultural crops nor are they otherwise destructive of man’s properties or efforts. But they are destructive toward other birds, including some species that are in decline and don’t need a stab in the back.
As noted above, cowbirds are parasitic in the sense that they don’t build their own nests. They lay eggs in the nests of other species, hoodwinking those parent birds and getting them to raise the cowbird hatchlings.
A female cowbird is not monogamous, mating with multiple males and producing eggs prolifically. She may lay eggs at a rate of almost one a day for weeks at a time. A single brown-headed cowbird female may squirt out 40 or more eggs in a spring-summer season.
But the eggs go into the nest of another kind of bird. Science documents that cowbirds sneak their eggs into about 140 species of other birds’ nests and successfully get the unwitting host birds to raise the hatchling cowbirds that result.
Cowbirds tend to pick nests of species that are smaller than themselves. A female often sneaks into a nest and pushes out one or more eggs of the host birds. She replaces eggs with her own, maybe two or three on successive days.
Some eggs that belong there are destroyed by the laying cowbird. Those that are left to share space with the cowbird eggs have a dismal outlook.
Cowbirds hatch sooner and grow faster than other species. The invader eggs produce aggressive youngsters that outcompete the hatchlings that belong there if the proper eggs aren’t destroyed earlier by baby cowbirds. And this happens as the host parent or parents bust their beaks working to feed the voracious cowbird chicks at the expense of their own.
The sum total of this is that nests that are parasitized by cowbirds almost never produce any of the young birds of the species that build, nest, hatch and tend to the hatchlings there.
Meanwhile, adult cowbirds share none of the duties of building nests, incubating eggs or feeding and caring for the hatchlings. They slough off all those troubles and go their own way, which includes parasitizing other nests and, essentially, killing off more songbirds of other species to propagate their own by deception.
Yes, brown-headed cowbirds are songbirds and are protected as such. But their brood parasite ways have negative impacts on the reproduction of many other species. Some of those species that the cowbirds leech off of include birds that are threatened or flirting with the endangered list.
For their freeloading and destructive lifestyle, many songbird afficionados consider brown-headed cowbirds a pest species.
Maybe cowbirds are just following nature’s way, but they get no respect from me.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
