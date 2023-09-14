MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Humane Society of Marshall County is showering a 15-year-old coonhound love and attention after he was neglected by his former owner.
Walter, who was a hunting dog in his earlier years, is in hospice care at the humane society. He was kept in a pen with no roof and a dirt floor for most of his life, workers there say. His owner reportedly did not provide heartworm medication when needed, leaving Walter with congestive heart failure. His circumstances aren’t stopping him from enjoying the time he has left.
The community and the humane society have both helped in improving his life. Leann Ferguson, a staff member at the Humane Society of Marshall County, said a neighbor alerted them of the dog’s situation. Now, they’re focusing on making each day a great one for Walter.
“We don’t want to focus on his history... We don’t want to bring that up. We want to start today and look forward, and we want to say “what’s going to make him happy today?” said Ferguson.
Walter is getting to experience many new things, like air conditioning, peanut butter sandwiches, and a soft bed to sleep on. Ferguson said one of his favorite things about being at the shelter is being given love and affection from visitors. He especially likes to be brushed.
The humane society initially took to Facebook to share Walter’s story. Ferguson said he’s had dozens of people come to spend time with him after that.
“Getting attention — it’s something that I don’t think he’s had much of in his life. It’s just someone to hold his face and look at him, and pet him, and brush him. He really likes that,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said it isn’t just Walter that would benefit from having company, though.
“You can still help out all these animals by going to your local shelter. Most of them accept volunteers without appointments. You can, you know, call and ask first. You don’t need an appointment to come here, just go in and you can you can stay for 15 minutes or you can stay for three or four hours. It’s completely up to you,” she explained.
Walter is now living out the rest of his days with a place to stay, medical care, sandwiches, and people who care about him.
The Humane Society of Marshall County is still accepting donations for Walter’s expenses. So far, they’ve raised at least $1,700, according to the humane society’s Facebook page.
Donations can be made by calling the shelter, using PayPal, or by visiting their Facebook.
