15-year-old Walter is getting to experience many new things, like air conditioning, peanut butter sandwiches, and a soft bed to sleep on.

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Humane Society of Marshall County is showering a 15-year-old coonhound love and attention after he was neglected by his former owner.

Walter, who was a hunting dog in his earlier years, is in hospice care at the humane society. He was kept in a pen with no roof and a dirt floor for most of his life, workers there say. His owner reportedly did not provide heartworm medication when needed, leaving Walter with congestive heart failure. His circumstances aren’t stopping him from enjoying the time he has left.

Leann Ferguson, a staff member at the Humane Society of Marshall County, said a neighbor alerted them of the dog’s situation. Now, they’re focusing on making each day a great one for Walter.
One of Walters favorite new foods? The classic peanut butter sandwich.

