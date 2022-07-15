The American Red Cross wrapped up its annual “Donor Days” blood drive at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center Thursday.
Organizers said the turnout was less than hoped for, but appreciated all the donors who gave their blood and time to meet a need that never goes away.
“The need is always there. The challenge for us in the summer is that the need doesn’t change, but the supply does. Availability does,” said local Red Cross representative Anthony Tinin.
Tinin said the organization had a goal of 150 for Wednesday’s donations, but only reached about 125. While he said the lower turnout is likely due to multiple factors including summer travel and post-COVID busyness, Tinin encouraged a spirit of empathy and “putting ourselves in someone else’s shoes.”
“There’s always people that come in the hospital and have complications due to childbirth. There’s always people that battle sickle cell disease. There’s always people that go through cancer treatments. Those things don’t change,” he said.
“It requires that steady, ongoing response from the public to be able to keep up with that.”
