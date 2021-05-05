Meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Paducah confirmed tornadoes occurred in three western Kentucky counties early Tuesday morning: One in Hickman County, one in Fulton County and one in Graves County.
Meteorologists said an EF-1 tornado struck from 7 miles northwest of of Clinton right north of the center of town from 3:29 a.m. to 3:38 a.m. Peak winds are estimated at 105 mph. The tornado's path was 7.5-miles long, and its maximum width was 100 yards, according to the NWS.
Multiple trees were snapped, and whole trees fell onto several homes, causing damage. No injuries or deaths were reported.
In Fulton County, an EF-2 tornado with estimated peak winds of 125 mph struck from 3:38 a.m. to 3:41 a.m., according to the NWS. A home was destroyed, with its roof removed and some exterior walls knocked down. Multiple outbuildings collapsed, and multiple large trees snapped or uprooted.
The tornado began 5.2 miles west northwest of Fulton. Its path was 3.8-miles long, with a maximum width of 150 yards.
In Graves County, an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 95 mph occurred in southern Graves County early Tuesday morning. The path of the damage from the tornado stretches from Cuba to Lynnville, according to the NWS.
