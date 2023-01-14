METROPOLIS, Ill. – As part of a nationwide membership drive, Ken Hylton, the national vice commander of the American Legion, is coming to Metropolis.
His visit is open to all veterans and American Legion members around the area. His visit will include an update on the national issues of the legion. He will be at Metropolis Post 306 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
“No matter when you served or what branch of service, you’re welcome,” said post commander Jeff Crippen.
Nationally, the American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization. Focusing on service to veterans, service members and communities, the legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War I into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States. Membership grew to over one million, and local posts sprang up across the country. Today, membership stands at nearly two million in more than 13,000 posts worldwide.
“It’s a lot bigger than I ever thought it was,” Crippen said of the American Legion. “We’re in France, Germany, Japan — everywhere the U.S. fought or had a presence, there’s probably a post. When you think about that, that’s pretty awesome. It’s a huge organization. There are six national vice commanders, each has his own region around the world.”
Hylton is a life-member of American Legion St. Joseph Post 464 in St. Leon, Indiana. He served in the U.S. Army from 1970-73 — with the 301st Army Security Agency Battalion attached to the 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and later transferred to the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado.
After military service, Hylton worked for the U.S. Postal Service from 1973 to 2006.
He served as commander of the Department of Indiana in 2014 and as department vice commander in 2008.
Hylton was appointed as Indiana Commissioner of Veterans Affairs by then-Gov. Mike Pence, representing the American Legion for five years.
Hylton has served as a county veterans service officer for Ripley County, Indiana, since 2007, raising awareness of veteran services in local areas. He is nationally accredited through the American Legion. He is a dual member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 464.
Hylton and his wife, Carol, have three children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Locally, American Legion Post 306 began in April 1920. This will mark its 103rd year. Crippen has been its commander for 18 months. The post meets monthly on the second Thursday at 6 p.m.
“Every meeting, we’ve donated money to something” ranging from around $500 to “a lot of individual things” to an automated roll-down flag which hangs at center court in the Massac County High School gym, to $5,000 to COPE, to $2,500 to Joppa High School for a new scoreboard in the gym. It’s also financially assisted Happy Hearts Senior Center.
“What little funds we do have, we try to get out the door for good causes,” Crippen said. “Anything we can do positive for the community, we try to do it. Our goal is veterans first, the aged and low-income. Like most organizations, we’re low on manpower, but we’re all on board for doing good for our veterans and our community anyway we can.”
That also includes participating in parades, sponsoring the American Legion baseball team and providing the honor guard.
The honor guard, which serves Massac, Johnson and Pope counties, is an “extensive operation that takes around 16 members from the post or the Sons of the American Legion to do it right. About 30% of our honor guard members are Sons of the American Legion,” Crippen said. “The honor guard is 100% volunteer. The legion only pays for a hat, a cap and patches; the rest is provided by the individual.”
The Sons of the American Legion is one of the groups inside the post. The Sons consists of those who haven’t served in the military, but have a male relative who has, and “Sons of the American Legion is how they’re serving,” Crippen said. The Sons have held several fundraisers benefiting Massac County residents specifically or the community as a whole.
The other group inside the post is the Ladies Auxiliary, “which does a lot of good, too, like taking Christmas gifts to veterans at the Marion VA Hospital,” Crippen said.
The post also annually hosts a Memorial Day program, which is preceded the Saturday prior by the placement of flags on the graves of Massac County’s veterans and those who died in action, and a Veterans Day program.
Crippen said posts are asked every three to five years to host an annual membership caravan.
“For our post, it’s recognition by our international organization,” he said.
“The purpose of the caravan is to give posts information and to gin up local recruiting efforts. It’s hard to recruit new veterans who are coming out of the Iraq War. It’s not like World War II where everybody was in the military. We’re trying to focus on getting some young people in here. We know there are several around here.”
Crippen is looking forward to Hylton’s visit and hopes many of the county’s and area’s veterans will be able to join the post in welcoming him at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“What I hope comes from this visit is to get an overall idea of what the American Legion’s strategy is for the future and how we can all help veterans,” Crippen said. “I know the national organization lobbies Congress a lot on veterans’ benefits, medical care — everything to do with the veteran, the American Legion is very powerful on that.”
The post is located at 321 Market St. For more information, call 618-524-2043.
