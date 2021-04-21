There are a couple of important things to implement into your daily routine to help get your mind off of things, whether they are big or little stressors in your life.
• Physical activity. It’s one of the most effective stress busters. Find activities you enjoy and make it habit to get your body moving.
• Get enough shut-eye. Sometimes it’s hard to prioritize a good sleep schedule — but make sure you can get at least 7-8 hours a night.
• Practice self-care. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy. Even spending just 5-10 minutes for yourself can help.
Samantha Gore, with Four Rivers Behavioral Health, says listen to your body because stress can sometimes be the underlying cause of many physical and obviously mental problems.
“I think it’s important to recognize if stress has become too much, Is it affecting your every day life? Your work? School? Daily living? If that’s too much, then seek help,” Gore said.
“We can check in with ourselves and practice positive self-talk. We don’t give ourselves enough credit. We need to give ourselves affirmations and just kind of lift ourselves up. I think that’s important but self-care, positive self-talk and just doing things that you enjoy. I just don’t think we listen to our bodies enough, and when we’re stressed and it becomes, you know, just a part of our everyday lives and we just don’t slow down.”
Anyone who needs to reach out for help can call the Crisis Text Line — text “HELLO” to 741741.
The Crisis Text hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the U.S. The Crisis Text Line serves anyone, in any type of crisis, connecting them with a crisis counselor who can provide support and information.
