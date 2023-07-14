HODGENVILLE – Six trees surrounding the Sinking Spring at Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park were identified last year as infected with the non-native Emerald Ash Borer. Now, the park is less than six months from losing a few of the last remaining features Abraham Lincoln would’ve recognized.
Discovered in America in 2002 and in Kentucky in 2009, the borer is an exotic beetle whose larvae feed on the inner bark of ash trees. This disrupts the tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients, and since its discovery, the EAB has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in North America.
Although treatment is possible if caught early enough, the Sinking Spring ash trees were not. Their location further complicates things because the spring disappears into a cave. Any pesticides harmful enough to disinfect the ash trees might harm the fragile cave ecosystem below or infect the water, which reappears into a stream believed to merge with the Nolin River.
Diseased or dying trees are categorized as a hazard. Superintendent Catherine Bragaw said the trees will be removed no later than November. In the meantime, a cave and karst study and a forest study are being conducted. Results are expected to find any further infestations and assist rangers with future decisions and projects.
Following the ash tree removal, the park plans to replant around the spring. Possible tree species include but are not limited to, basswood, American beech, sugar maple, white oak and dogwood.
For questions or information, contact the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace at 270-358-3137.
