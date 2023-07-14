HODGENVILLE – Six trees surrounding the Sinking Spring at Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park were identified last year as infected with the non-native Emerald Ash Borer. Now, the park is less than six months from losing a few of the last remaining features Abraham Lincoln would’ve recognized.

Discovered in America in 2002 and in Kentucky in 2009, the borer is an exotic beetle whose larvae feed on the inner bark of ash trees. This disrupts the tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients, and since its discovery, the EAB has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in North America.

