Baptist Health Paducah announced Friday the 2113th National Guard Transportation Company in Paducah was called back to assist in various support roles, as the COVID-19 omicron variant becomes the new threat.
Hospital officials said they plans to welcome guard members early next week. The guard members will assist with several duties, including visitor and entrance screening, meal delivery, materials management, and various logistical jobs that will allow clinical staff to go back to patient-care duties.
“As COVID-19 continues to make its way through our community, the hospital is grateful for their support,” Craig Beavers, vice president of operations for Baptist Health Paducah, said in a news release. “We are thankful to the National Guard for once again providing relief to our staff, so they can focus on other aspects of patient care, and look forward to their arrival.”
According to the hospital, the National Guard is scheduled to be on campus until April 1, with the length of stay reevaluated based on demand.
