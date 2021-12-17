National Guard generals provide update

The Army National Guard gave a brief update regarding future plans for Mayfield following the devastation caused by last Friday’s record-breaking tornado.
Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau and Maj. Gen. Haldene B. Lamberton, adjutant general, interacted and spoke to the soldiers and the community on Thursday.
Hokanson and Lamberton toured the community to assess the damage, as well as the clean up operations taking place.
They also briefed residents on the Guard’s plans to continue assisting in rebuilding the communities impacted by the tornado. Lamberton went on to describe the gravity of the situation, and how their mission is evolving day by day as more information comes to the surface.
“In regard to recovery efforts, like all aspects of this mission, the need is evolving,” Lamberton emphasized. “The candle factory here in Mayfield was an initial focus, but we have expanded our soldiers out into neighboring counties, going door-to-door looking for individuals unaccounted for in more rural locations.”
Many National Guard members have been working at the fairgrounds helping unload water and other donations. Some have helped around the Graves County Courthouse for added security and to ensure safety.
