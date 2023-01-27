PADNWS-01-27-23 CATHOLIC SCHOOLS - PHOTO

Seventh- and eighth-graders in St. Mary Middle School work on a performance piece in the orchestra class taught by Brittney Washam.

National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States, and this year marks the 50th annual celebration of the special week.

Begun in 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is celebrated through Masses, open houses and other means in all grades.

