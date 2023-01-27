National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States, and this year marks the 50th annual celebration of the special week.
Begun in 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is celebrated through Masses, open houses and other means in all grades.
It will be held this year from Sunday through Feb. 4, and the theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” It is held during the last week of January into the first days of February.
Monica Hayden is the director of the St. Mary School System, and she said National Catholic Schools Week is celebrated by students, faculty and staff.
“I like to look at it as an opportunity for them to appreciate all that it takes to go into allowing students to have this opportunity, whether it’s thanking the parishes that support them, the community that supports them and the parents and families,” she said. “So, it’s really twofold. One is the outside organizations that support the students, and then, for them to celebrate themselves and the benefits that they have.”
The St. Mary School System has 415 students this school year.
While the general them of Catholic Schools Week is “Faith. Excellence. Service,” each day of the week has its own theme:
• Sunday: Celebrating parishes with appreciation for their support
• Monday: Celebrating family and supporters
• Tuesday: Celebrating faith
• Wednesday: Celebrating faculty and staff; high school students will do service works
• Thursday: Celebrating students, their God-given talents and future vocations
• Friday: Celebrating school spirit
• Saturday: Celebrating family
“For example, it might be recognizing their heroes,” Hayden said. “So, they might dress up as a first responder or something like that.
“It’s just a week to celebrate all that makes Catholic schools special.”
Students of all grades will take part in National Catholic Schools Week with each level — elementary, middle and high school students — each doing different activities.
“All Catholic schools across the nation are encouraged to celebrate this week,” Hayden said. “So, there is some unity in that as well.”
St. Mary is the only Catholic school system in the state to provide education for students from prekindergarten through 12th grade. The Owensboro Catholic School System provides education from kindergarten through 12th grade, and the only other Catholic high school in Kentucky is Whitesville Trinity.
There are 17 Catholic schools in Kentucky: nine pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, three high schools and one each at pre-kindergarten through fifth grade (St. Mary Elementary School), 6-8 (St. Mary Middle School), kindergarten through third grade (Owensboro Catholic Elementary School), fourth and fifth grade (Owensboro Catholic Elementary School) and seventh and eighth grade (Owensboro Catholic Middle School).
St. Mary was established in September 1858 as St. Mary’s Academy by four sisters, members of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. In 1964, the Sisters of Charity announced its intention to close the school.
Five parishes — St. Francis de Sales, St. Thomas More, St. John the Evangelist, Rosary Chapel and St. Pius X — helped raise $1 million to build a new school. Classes began at the current location on Sept. 2, 1965.
For more information about the St. Mary School System, visit smss.org.
