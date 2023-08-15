The 2023 Oscar Cross Local Licks Festival is planned for Sept. 9 at Paducah Beer Werks.
This year, the headlining act of the festival is Nappy Roots, a southern hip hop from Bowling Green. The group has achieved international notoriety for its music and have been featured on TV, in films, on stage, and on records across the country and around the globe.
Other artists at the event are from Paducah. These acts include Broken Record, Family Bags, The Weird Sisters, Groove Lane, Callon B and the Hive, and Jaelon Harris.
All proceeds from the festival will benefit the Oscar Boys and Girls Club, which has helped the Paducah community for more than 60 years. It develops strategies and solutions for problems that children and teens face today.
Admission to the event is free, but donations to Oscar Cross are encouraged and appreciated. The festival is set to begin at noon and continue until 11 p.m. Paducah Beer Werks is located at 301 N. 4th St.
