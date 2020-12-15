Nancy Lee (DePew) Clark Cate, 89, of Paducah formerly of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, December 12, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Nan was born January 20, 1931, in Ironton, Missouri, to the late Elzay and Alma DePew. She grew up in Kirkwood, Missouri, before moving with her husband and two sons to West Palm Beach, Florida. She was a member of Grace Fellowship Baptist Church, and previously was a member and Church Treasurer at the Gold Coast Baptist Church. She retired in 1993 after many years as Administrative Director and Personal Assistant for W.G. Lassiter and Co. in Palm Beach.
Nan loved and was loved by all of her dear family. She is survived by two sisters, Judy Brand and Juanita (Garry) Bice both of Paducah, one brother, Robert E. DePew of Newport, WA. one son, Steve Clark of FL; she leaves nieces and nephews: Pam (Jim) Edwards, Mike (Debbie) Mack, Julie (Steve) Thomas, Jeff (Cecilia) Wallace, Jill (Mike) Thompson, Shawn (Liz) DePew, Eric (Jill) Pettibone, Jim Stahl, many great-nieces and nephews; and cousins, Marian Wirtz and Janet McFerron; daughter-in-law, Diane Clark, and one granddaughter, Trinity Clark.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elzay and Alma DePew, her sister, Anna Marie Mack, and husband, Matthew; her first husband, John Clark, second husband, Richard Cate; son, Lynn Clark, grand-daughter, Danielle Clark; and dear brother-in-law, John Brand and cousin Walt Smallen.
As we were known at Parkview, “The Sisters” and all of Nan’s family are so appreciative for all the personal and professional love and care provided by all the staff and caregivers at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She always put a smile on their faces.
Private family services will be led by a nephew, Dr. Jeff Wallace, and her niece, Julie Thomas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to GO/Missions at Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah KY 42003; First Baptist Church of Delray, 16333 South Military Trail, Delray Beach, FL.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
