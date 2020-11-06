LEDBETTER — Nancy K. Doyle, 77, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Parkview Nursing & Rehab in Paducah.
Mrs. Doyle formerly worked in the banking industry at Peoples Bank and Regions Bank for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, watching UK basketball, reading, and going to all her grandchildren’s events.
Surviving is her husband of 52 years, Dent A. Doyle of Ledbetter; three sons, Timmy Allen (Sylvia) Doyle of Ledbetter, Jeremy Matthew (April) Doyle of Ledbetter, and Gregory Keith (Sabrina) Doyle of Reidland; six grandchildren, Danielle, Allison, Chloe, JJ, Pace, and Clover; one sister-in-law, Loretta (Mike) Perry; and special friend, Mary Ann Graves.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Junior Long and Julia E. Long.
Funeral mass will be at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church with Bruce McCarty officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to service hour on Monday at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
