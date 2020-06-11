The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP branch is hosting a “completely virtual forum” tonight for city commission candidates, in preparation for the June 23 primary election.
The forum is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. It’s held in partnership with West Kentucky Community and Technical College, TTTE Media Group LLC and the Beta Omega Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., according to Paducah-McCracken County NAACP.
The forum will be conducted through videoconferencing. Interested viewers can watch on Facebook Live at the organization’s page, @PaducahNAACP, and through cable Channel 2, where WKCTC will stream it.
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary told The Sun it’s having an online forum to make sure the community is aware of the candidates and will ask them different questions.
“The focus is informative,” added Corbin Snardon, Paducah-McCracken County NAACP second vice president.
“We really want voters and constituents to be well apprised of the candidates who are going to be on the ballot for city commissioner this year. So, this is an opportunity for the community to hear from those candidates and see what their views are on.”
Nine candidates are running for city commission in the primary.
Of Paducah’s current commission, commissioners Gerald Watkins and Brenda McElroy opted not to seek re-election, while Sandra Wilson is running for another term. Commissioner Richard Abraham is challenging Mayor Brandi Harless in the mayoral race.
The city commission candidates are: Lakilia Bedeau, Carol Gault, David Guess, Raynarldo Henderson, Mike Reed, Robert Shy, Buzz VonTesmar, Wilson and Melinda Winchester.
Snardon said all nine candidates were invited to join tonight’s forum and had confirmation from eight, as of early Wednesday afternoon. He also encouraged people to vote and get registered.
“We are encouraging, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, for people to request their absentee ballot, which they have until the 15th to do so,” Snardon said. “Or they can vote in person at the (McCracken County) courthouse any time between now and the June 23rd primary.”
Monday marked the first day of in-person voting for the primary election.
People can vote in-person at the McCracken County Clerk’s Office from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through June 22 (closed Sundays). Election Day in-person voting is 6 a.m.-6 p.m. June 23 at the courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.