A representative from the Paducah-McCracken County Chapter of the NAACP asked Superintendent Donald Shively not to have a hand in the hiring of the next Paducah Middle School principal.
Allene Houston-Jones will step down as principal after being named to be the district instructional specialist. She will end her tenure as principal on June 30 after serving in that capacity for four years.
The request to Shively from Varetta Hurt came during a public forum at Monday’s Paducah Independent School District Board meeting. Hurt told the board she was aware that a school’s site-based decision-making council (SBDMC) is the hiring body for each school.
“But, there are some things I think you need to have in a principal,” she said. “…We’ve got to have a leader at Paducah Middle School who is an inspirer, someone who is going to inspire our students, inspire our staff, inspire our parents and inspire our community.
“So, please, look for someone who is inspiring, someone who doesn’t come with baggage, someone that doesn’t have — how do I say it? — racial behavior actions in the past.”
That reference came from the revelation last October that a photo of Shively surfaced on social media of him in blackface at a 2002 Halloween party, when he was a coach and teacher at Paducah Tilghman High School.
Shively has since apologized and is taking diversity training. The local NAACP chapter called for Shively’s resignation, but the board voted to keep him at his position last December.
Hurt asked Shively if he can reject a candidate that has been approved by the SBDMC.
“Under two conditions,” he said, “and that’s in any employment. If you’ve been removed with cause from that position, that’s in law for the superintendent to reject. Or, if there is something in a criminal background check that comes back after the position has been hired that you didn’t notify us on the front end in the application process, that would be a reason to terminate that.”
Shively said he or his designee to an SBDMC does have a vote in the hiring process, “one-sixth of the (SBDMC).”
“I would ask you to recuse yourself from being a part of the voting of the next principal,” Hurt said. “The rumors through the community… is that the person has pretty much already been put in place, that everything has happened. I don’t want to believe it.
“So, please, recuse yourself so you don’t have any involvement in it because for transparency and for things to keep going on, you can’t — you can’t have your hand in on what has already been perceived.”
Hurt read from a letter that was also sent to the Paducah Middle School’s SBDMC regarding the selection of a new principal. The letter, which represented the local NAACP chapter, encouraged the school’s SBDMC to hire a qualified, professional instructional leader “who is concerned with the success of all students.”
No comment or action was made after Hurt read the letter.
