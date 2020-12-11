The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP renewed its call Thursday for the resignation of Paducah Public Schools Supterintendent Donald Shively after a photo of him in blackface surfaced just over seven weeks ago.
“Since October of this year, Paducah Public Schools has been embroiled in the blackface incident regarding Dr. Shively,” local NAACP President J.W. Cleary said in a media release.
“The Paducah Board of Education has met multiple times under closed executive session and has not provided any updates in regard to their decision on this very serious matter.
“While understanding that executive sessions are classified and closed to the public we ... are still calling for the resignation of Dr. Shively. We see this as the only viable way that the district, its students, and the community can move forward.”
Cleary said Thursday the organization decided to renew its call for Shively to step down because of the lack of movement on the issue and in anticipation of participating in the next scheduled board meeting.
Also on Thursday, the school district announced a special meeting in executive session at 4 p.m. today at the Paducah Innovation Hub seminar room. However, Cleary said he was unaware of that meeting at the time of the news release.
In addition to calling for Shively’s resignation, Cleary said the NAACP sees the situation as an opportunity for the board to reform and improve its diversity and inclusion practices.
“This unfortunate event has highlighted many disparaging inequities in our schools. The time is now to truly invest in the diversity of our students. This is the time to include the community, staff, students and parents in important decisions regarding diversity and inclusion,” according to Cleary.
“We believe that the board of education should take a more inclusive and broader approach in regard to student diversity and achievement.”
The NAACP outlined seven steps it would like the board to take:
• Conduct an independent cultural audit of its schools.
• Provide annual mandatory implicit bias and racial sensitivity training.
• Create a diversity steering committee.
• Commit to diverse hiring at all levels.
• Conduct an annual review of student practices that demonstrate equity in closing the achievement gap.
• Commit to training diverse candidates for leadership positions.
• Employ a district diversity and inclusion officer to focus on recruiting minority candidates.
Efforts to contact Dr. Carl LeBuhn, school board president, Thursday were unsuccessful.
At the board’s regular meeting Nov. 16, in which 14 members of the public provided input via Zoom, LeBuhn asked the public for its patience as the board worked to “make the best decisions possible for the students of Paducah Public Schools.”
According to Cleary, “We just feel that (Shively) has lost his credibility with the students and also the staff, and the parents feel the same way. We’re still getting the same vibes out there in the community. We just feel like resignation is the only choice right now.
“I sure want to see Paducah move forward, because I’ve been here my whole life ... and I just want to see things go in the right direction.”
