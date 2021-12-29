The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP, with support from Bryant Law Center, will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial and luncheon next month, and it’s selling tickets and offering sponsorships.
According to a news release, the memorial is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Robert Cherry Civic Center, 2701 Park Ave., with a march to the MLK monument located a few blocks away at 1900 MLK Boulevard. A lunch will be held at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Paducah, 2890 Broadway St., followed by a program at 11:30 a.m.
The planned keynote speaker is Aaron C. Rollins Jr., who is vice chairman of the Department of Urban and Public Affairs at the University of Louisville.
The master of ceremonies will be Paducah native George Wilson, a former NFL player and founder of the George Wilson SAFETY Foundation, and local musicians are also planned to perform. Multiple local agencies will be on hand to explain the services they provide in Paducah, and various service awards will be presented, including the Mayor’s Award of Merit.
“I am always happy to be a part of any special celebration in my hometown. I’m excited, honored and humbled to be a part of the NAACP’s annual commemorative day honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Wilson said, in a news release.
“The day to honor him challenges us all to be of service, and I’m glad to be of service right here in the roots of where I was born and raised.”
Ticket prices are $30 for adults and $10 for students. They may be purchased at paducahnaacp.com or by calling 833-622-7229 ext. 719. The theme of the 2022 luncheon is “A Change is Gonna Come.”
“We are always happy and proud when this day comes around each year. It’s our pleasure to share with the city of Paducah and remind locals who this great leader is and what he did for our country. Also, we are happy to have Bryant Law Firm to partner with us to host this event,” Paducah-McCracken County NAACP branch President J.W. Cleary said, in the news release.
Cleary also said they are still seeking other sponsors.
“It pleases my heart when such a diverse group of people come together to host a spectacular event. I was so touched with the outpouring of all people pulling together to lend a helping hand to those who were impacted by the recent tornado. That’s how it should always be,” he added.
The NAACP is additionally sponsoring the annual Fredricka Hargrove Martin Luther King Essay/Poster Contest, involving local students. The deadline for entry was Dec. 10. There are six categories and the top three winners will be awarded cash prizes. The winners will be announced during a program in January at the Paducah Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.